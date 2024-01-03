en English
Travel & Tourism

Navigating the 2024 Updates to UK Airlines’ Hand Luggage Policies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Flyers, take note. The dawn of 2024 brings a wave of updates to the hand luggage policies of major UK airlines. If you’re planning to take to the skies this year, a few minutes spent understanding these changes could save you from inflated airfares and unexpected expenses.

Decoding the Hand Luggage Policies

For Ryanair, your fare includes a small personal bag, but if you fancy a 10kg wheelie bag, you’ll have to purchase priority boarding. Jet2 allows one piece of hand luggage with a maximum weight of 10kg and specific dimensions, plus a small personal item. Remember, an oversized or overweight bag might attract additional charges. Easyjet, on the other hand, promises one small cabin bag for free. If you need to bring a larger cabin bag, you can do so by booking certain types of seats or by reserving space for the larger bag. The TUI hand luggage allowance varies by type of holiday, but generally, it includes one piece of hand luggage up to 10kg with maximum dimensions, plus a small personal item.

Understanding the Financial Implications

Airlines are in the business of making money, and luggage fees are a significant component of their revenue. What seems like a bargain at first glance can quickly spiral into a much larger expenditure, thanks to additional charges for luggage and specific seating arrangements. Flying with an oversized or overweight bag could burn a hole in your pocket and disrupt your travel budget.

Being Proactive Pays Off

Being aware of these updated luggage policies can save you money and hassle. Avoid unwanted surprises at the airport by familiarizing yourself with the rules of the airline you are flying with. Checking the size and weight of your luggage before you leave for the airport can ensure a smooth and pleasant travel experience.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

