Business

Navigating Business Partnerships: Insights from Kath Livingston

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Navigating Business Partnerships: Insights from Kath Livingston

Amid the tumultuous landscape of the UK business world, Kath Livingston, a partner at Knights and an expert in dispute resolution, offers sage advice to entrepreneurs on the crux of business partnerships. The escalating closure of businesses, surpassing openings for the first time since 2010, has ignited a need for careful navigation of potential conflicts and personal liabilities. Livingston implores entrepreneurs to understand the gravity of this situation, underlining the importance of planning, and the salient role of legal considerations in setting up a business partnership.

Informal Partnerships: A Risky Business

Livingston illuminates the risks lurking in the shadows of informal partnerships. These partnerships can inadvertently form and carry severe legal consequences without a written agreement. She warns entrepreneurs of the potential pitfalls of such casual arrangements, emphasizing the potential for legal disputes and financial losses.

The Shield of Partnership Agreements

A well-drafted partnership agreement, asserts Livingston, is the bedrock of a resilient business partnership. Such an agreement is a crucial instrument to outline decision-making rules, expulsion rights, and provisions for retirement and succession planning. This blueprint can safeguard partnerships from the tremors caused by the exit or death of a partner, enabling the business to continue trading. The significance of such agreements, Livingston argues, cannot be overstated in the current business climate.

Transitioning to Limited Liability Structures

Livingston also broaches the subject of transitioning from partnerships to Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or limited companies. Such a move could provide entrepreneurs with a safety net from personal liability risks. The structure of a limited company, wherein the company owns the business and not the individual founder, offers limited personal liability for debts and losses. However, Livingston cautions that this structure could also kindle disputes, especially when investment for equity takes place, complicating the sense of ownership.

The Pillars of Successful Partnerships

In the final analysis, Livingston underscores the importance of mutual respect, professionalism, trust, and shared values in successful business partnerships. She advocates for regular updates and professional documentation of business structures to prevent future disputes and heartache. As Livingston aptly puts it, the essence of a successful business partnership lies not just in legal agreements and business structures, but also in the intangible bonds of trust and shared vision.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

