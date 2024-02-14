Nature Matters: A Century-Long Journey Through the British Countryside

York St John University and Yorkshire and North East Film Archives present "Nature Matters," an enchanting 16-minute cinematic journey that pays tribute to the British countryside. The film is a captivating montage of over a century's worth of home movies, local news, and documentary footage from Yorkshire and the North East of England.

Advertisment

A Tapestry of Time and Nature

The film, which consists of 135 source films from the 1920s to the 2020s, takes viewers on a visually stunning excursion across various locations in the region. These include Allendale, Saltburn, Blyth, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, York, Hebden Bridge, Sheffield, Robin Hood’s Bay, and the Yorkshire Dales.

Youth Activism in the Natural World

Advertisment

A focal point of "Nature Matters" is the depiction of young people from the 1970s and 1980s taking action to protect and preserve the environment. This powerful narrative resonates with today's generation, demonstrating the enduring importance of conservation and the crucial role of youth in shaping a sustainable future.

Digital Love Letters and Regional Screenings

In celebration of the film's release, York St John University, York Business School, and the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives are sharing "digital love letters" on social media. These heartfelt messages feature snippets from the film, showcasing the region's breathtaking landscapes and the people who cherish them.

In addition to the digital campaign, "Nature Matters" is touring around Yorkshire and the North East of England, with special screenings in various towns and rural locations. This provides opportunities for locals and visitors alike to appreciate the film's rich tapestry of history and natural beauty.

Made possible through research grants from York St John University and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, "Nature Matters" is a testament to the power of cinema in preserving cultural heritage and inspiring a deep appreciation for the environment.