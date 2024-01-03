en English
Business

Nationwide Reports Second Consecutive Year of Increased ATM Cash Withdrawals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Nationwide Reports Second Consecutive Year of Increased ATM Cash Withdrawals

In a reversal of a decade-long trend, Nationwide Building Society reports a consecutive rise in ATM cash withdrawals for the second year. The UK’s largest building society recorded 31.36 million withdrawals from its more than 1,200 ATMs last year, a significant increase from 30.21 million in 2022. The average withdrawal amount also rose slightly to approximately £105.

Increased Dependence in ‘Last Branch’ Towns

In towns where Nationwide represents the last standing bank branch, cash withdrawal counts surged by an average of 55%. Interestingly, non-Nationwide customers contributed primarily to this rise, reflecting the vital role these ATMs play in providing essential banking services in these areas. Nearly half the transactions on these ATMs involved activities beyond cash withdrawals, including depositing cash and cheques, printing statements, and bill payments. Nationwide has committed to maintaining branch presence in areas where it currently operates until at least 2026.

Cash Deposits Surge by 10%

In addition to withdrawals, Nationwide’s ATMs also witnessed a 10% rise in cash deposits into accounts over the past five years. The average deposit amount increased by 29% to £277. The multi-functionality of these ATMs has certainly played a role in this increase, as customers use the machines for a range of services, including cash and cheque deposits, mini-statement printing, and PIN changes.

December 22, 2023 – Busiest Day for Cash Withdrawals

Link, the UK cash access and ATM network, noted December 22, 2023, as the busiest day for ATM withdrawals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this day, £460 million were withdrawn from ATMs. The Post Office also recorded a surge in cash withdrawals, with personal customers withdrawing over £62 million – the highest single-day withdrawal. These figures underscore the enduring importance of cash for businesses and individuals, particularly for budget management amidst escalating living costs.

Business Economy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

