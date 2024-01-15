en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry

Nationwide Fleet Installations has sealed the acquisition deal with Avian Fleet, a strategic move that vastly extends its engineering prowess across the UK. This merger is perceived as a crucial enhancement to the company’s ability to furnish all-encompassing technology installation services to the fleet industry. The fusion brings together the extensive experience of both entities, boasting a collective record of over three million installations in the past 30 years.

Unified Strength for Improved Fleet Operations

With this union, fleet managers and technology providers stand to gain from the convenience of a single source for telematics and vehicle technology installation services. The aim is to bolster the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of fleet operations. Graham Appleyard, the managing director of Nationwide Fleet Installations, threw light on the value added by Avian Fleet’s expertise to the consolidated capabilities of the new entity.

Commence a New Chapter with Expanded Opportunities

Graham Price of Avian Fleet hailed the merger as the dawn of a new era that pledges to maintain Avian Fleet’s legacy and generate new opportunities for employees and customers. The integration of the two companies is not just a corporate maneuver but a confluence of telematic expertise that can revolutionize the fleet industry.

Fleet Complete’s OEM Telematics Leap

In a parallel development, Fleet Complete has unveiled the incorporation of OEM telematics data support for Stellantis connected vehicles through Mobilisights. The objective is to facilitate direct transmission of data to Fleet Complete’s platform. This progression in OEM telematics is designed to aid fleets in optimizing their operations and provide fleet managers with predictive insights into safety and maintenance.

The alliance with Stellantis and other automotive OEMs is a testament to Fleet Complete’s commitment to incessantly innovate and enhance the connected vehicle experience for fleet managers. The integration with the Mobilisights Data Platform to access Stellantis connected vehicle data is a significant step in strengthening fleet safety and maintenance insights.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
On January 15, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (ASLIT) revealed the net asset values (NAVs) for its shares as of the close of business on January 12, 2024. The financial update, communicated by ASLIT’s Secretary, Aberforth Partners LLP, painted a detailed picture of the NAVs across different share categories. Breakdown of Net Asset Values
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation
55 seconds ago
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stumbles, Loses Top 10 Position in Pharma Industry
56 seconds ago
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stumbles, Loses Top 10 Position in Pharma Industry
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
26 seconds ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
41 seconds ago
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
52 seconds ago
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
19 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
32 seconds
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
32 seconds
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
33 seconds
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
37 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
40 seconds
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
48 seconds
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
59 seconds
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
1 min
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app