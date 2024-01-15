Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry

Nationwide Fleet Installations has sealed the acquisition deal with Avian Fleet, a strategic move that vastly extends its engineering prowess across the UK. This merger is perceived as a crucial enhancement to the company’s ability to furnish all-encompassing technology installation services to the fleet industry. The fusion brings together the extensive experience of both entities, boasting a collective record of over three million installations in the past 30 years.

Unified Strength for Improved Fleet Operations

With this union, fleet managers and technology providers stand to gain from the convenience of a single source for telematics and vehicle technology installation services. The aim is to bolster the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of fleet operations. Graham Appleyard, the managing director of Nationwide Fleet Installations, threw light on the value added by Avian Fleet’s expertise to the consolidated capabilities of the new entity.

Commence a New Chapter with Expanded Opportunities

Graham Price of Avian Fleet hailed the merger as the dawn of a new era that pledges to maintain Avian Fleet’s legacy and generate new opportunities for employees and customers. The integration of the two companies is not just a corporate maneuver but a confluence of telematic expertise that can revolutionize the fleet industry.

Fleet Complete’s OEM Telematics Leap

In a parallel development, Fleet Complete has unveiled the incorporation of OEM telematics data support for Stellantis connected vehicles through Mobilisights. The objective is to facilitate direct transmission of data to Fleet Complete’s platform. This progression in OEM telematics is designed to aid fleets in optimizing their operations and provide fleet managers with predictive insights into safety and maintenance.

The alliance with Stellantis and other automotive OEMs is a testament to Fleet Complete’s commitment to incessantly innovate and enhance the connected vehicle experience for fleet managers. The integration with the Mobilisights Data Platform to access Stellantis connected vehicle data is a significant step in strengthening fleet safety and maintenance insights.