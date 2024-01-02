en English
United Kingdom

Nationwide Customer’s Account Frozen for a Month Due to Fraud Alert

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Nationwide Customer’s Account Frozen for a Month Due to Fraud Alert

A Nationwide customer recently found themselves in a distressing predicament when their account was inexplicably frozen at the close of November. The unsettling event was triggered by a £65 credit that raised suspicions of fraudulent activity. Despite numerous attempts to rectify the situation through phone calls and in-branch visits, the account remained inaccessible for an entire month, straddling the Christmas period.

The Unforeseen Consequences of a Frozen Account

The unexpected account freeze brought with it a slew of complications. The customer found themselves unable to transfer funds from their online savings to cover Christmas expenses or utilise their authorised overdraft. This situation was further exacerbated as the customer’s debit card was rendered useless, and access to online banking was blocked. Luckily, they were still able to use their Nationwide credit card.

An Error Unravelled

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the account freeze was the result of a series of unfortunate misinterpretations and errors. Barclays, another major UK bank, had incorrectly flagged the customer’s account. Compounding the issue, Nationwide staff had misread a £65 cheque payment as a credit, leading to the account freeze.

Nationwide’s Response and Compensation

Realising the gravity of the situation and the inconvenience caused to the customer, Nationwide extended an apology. They acknowledged their oversight in the review of the case and offered the customer a £150 compensation for the distress caused by the account freeze, which the customer accepted. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls of anti-fraud measures and the human impact of banking errors.

United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

