National Trust Survey Reveals Kids Crave Nature; Calls for Legal Green Space Access

Amid growing concerns over children's health and well-being, a recent National Trust survey has highlighted a significant demand among children for more access to nature, with an overwhelming majority expressing a desire to spend more time in green spaces. This revelation comes as the conservation organization urges the government to fulfill its promise of making nature accessible to everyone within a 15-minute walk, a commitment that has seen limited progress.

Survey Findings and Government Promises

The survey, conducted in collaboration with the children's newspaper First News, involved 1,000 children aged seven to 14 and 1,000 parents. It found that 76% of children yearned for more time in natural settings, while 56% sought better access to these areas. Despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement in January 2023 of an ambition to ensure every household is within a 15-minute walk from green spaces, subsequent documents have suggested a retreat from this goal. The National Trust's call to action includes a legislative push to guarantee access to green spaces, particularly for urban residents, highlighting the stark disparity in nature access across different demographics.

The Impact of Nature on Children's Well-Being

Access to nature has been proven to offer numerous benefits to children, including improved physical health, mental well-being, and a deeper connection to the environment. The survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of parents can only take their children to green spaces once a week or less, often due to accessibility issues. For families in lower-income brackets, financial constraints emerged as a significant barrier. The National Trust's director general, Hilary McGrady, emphasized the profound impact that nature has on young people and the urgent need for policymakers to develop a long-term strategy to enhance access to green spaces.

Initiatives and Responses

In response to the survey's findings, the National Trust and First News have launched the 'Nature Around Me' photography competition to encourage young people to engage with their natural surroundings. Meanwhile, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has highlighted its efforts to increase nature accessibility through funding and the development of new green spaces, including a new national park and community green spaces. However, the execution of these plans and the realization of the 15-minute walk target remain to be seen.

As the conversation around access to nature gains momentum, it is clear that the benefits extend beyond individual well-being to encompass broader environmental stewardship and community cohesion. The National Trust's survey not only sheds light on the current state of nature access but also serves as a call to action for both the government and society to ensure that the natural world is within reach for every child.