en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

National Highways Faces Prosecution Over Littering Issue on A3/M25 Slip Road

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:59 pm EST
National Highways Faces Prosecution Over Littering Issue on A3/M25 Slip Road

In the heart of England, a mere 75-metre stretch of the A3/M25 slip road has become a stark emblem of environmental disregard. The area, once adorned with grass and nature’s charm, is now so densely littered that the green underneath is barely discernible. An assortment of unusual items, including 35 disposable vapes, 27 Red Bull cans, and 22 Costa Coffee cups, have been collected in a single day. This refuse also includes five soiled nappies and even a discarded Barbie doll, among a plethora of other items.

The Case Against National Highways

This significant accumulation of litter is more than just an eyesore—it’s the crux of a looming court hearing. National Highways, the agency entrusted with the oversight of England’s motorways and major A-roads, stands accused of neglecting its duty to keep roadside land clear of litter. The agency’s failure to maintain environmental cleanliness is a glaring dereliction, and it has not gone unnoticed.

A Groundbreaking Legal Action

The upcoming legal action is a landmark event in the country’s judicial history. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first instance of a government body being prosecuted under the country’s litter-abatement laws. This trial underscores the severity of roadside littering and challenges the accountability of government agencies in preserving the environment.

Implications for Environmental Stewardship

The outcome of this case could potentially reshape the landscape of environmental stewardship in England. It is a stark reminder that preserving the environment is a collective responsibility—one that extends to government agencies. The prosecution of National Highways under the litter-abatement laws could set a precedent, emphasizing the need for agencies to proactively manage and maintain the cleanliness of their jurisdictions. The implications of this case are far-reaching, and it serves as a potent reminder of the importance of environmental consciousness in our modern world.

0
United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

By Olalekan Adigun

Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS

By Nimrah Khatoon

UK Film and TV Industry on the Brink: Debates Over Controversial Studio Tax

By BNN Correspondents

Martin Clunes Raises Alarm Over Survival of Terrestrial TV Drama

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit ...
@Economy · 7 mins
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit ...
heart comment 0
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer’s Readiness for Power

By Wojciech Zylm

Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
Lord Fellowes Advocates for Rote Learning in British Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lord Fellowes Advocates for Rote Learning in British Education
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London’s Technology District

By BNN Correspondents

Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
Cambridge University College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Culinary Experience

By Hadeel Hashem

Cambridge University College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Culinary Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
30 seconds
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
45 seconds
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
1 min
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
1 min
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
3 mins
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
3 mins
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
5 mins
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
5 mins
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
6 mins
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
25 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app