Narrow Escape on Wigginton Road: Public Help Sought After Skip Lorry Veers into Oncoming Traffic

The quiet morning routine of York’s Wigginton Road was abruptly shattered on February 24th when a skip lorry strayed onto the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing a silver Ford Transit van. The incident, which occurred at approximately 10:30 am near York Hospital, is being investigated by the North Yorkshire Police. The authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance in gathering additional details about the incident.

Close Shave on a Busy Road

The lorry, an Iveco van style skip loader stacked with skips, reportedly veered across the dividing line, directly into the path of the oncoming Ford Transit van. The van's driver displayed remarkable alertness by performing an emergency stop, thereby averting a potentially disastrous collision. The incident has left residents and regular commuters along Wigginton Road shaken, underscoring the importance of road safety and driver vigilance.

An Appeal to the Public

The North Yorkshire Police have launched a public appeal for information related to the near-miss incident. They are particularly interested in any dash cam footage or eyewitness accounts that could shed light on the circumstances leading to the lorry veering onto the wrong side of the road. The authorities have provided a reference number for the case, enabling those with information to directly contact the investigation team via email or phone.

Anonymous Tips Welcome

The police have also encouraged the submission of anonymous tips through Crimestoppers, an independent charity that allows people to report information about crime without revealing their identities. This initiative provides an avenue for those who may be hesitant to come forward due to fear of reprisal or other concerns. During these times when public safety is of paramount importance, every piece of information, no matter how small, could prove crucial in preventing future incidents.

In the aftermath of this near-miss, the message is clear: road safety is a shared responsibility. As authorities continue their pursuit of answers, the public's role in providing information cannot be understated. While the incident on Wigginton Road was fortunately devoid of tragic consequences, it serves as a stark reminder of the vital importance of vigilance on the road, not just for drivers, but for the wider community as well.