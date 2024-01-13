Nadia El Nakla Calls for UK Intervention in Gaza Family Rescue

In an emotionally charged appeal, Nadia El Nakla, wife of Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, has publicly expressed gratitude towards the Turkish government for aiding her brother’s family in escaping the besieged Gaza Strip. Yet, her relief is marked with frustration and a plea for the UK government to extend similar aid to her brother, who remains trapped in Gaza.

A Tale of Two Nations

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, El Nakla detailed the rescue of her brother’s wife and their four children from Gaza, facilitated by Ankara. They have been granted temporary protection in Turkey. Simultaneously, she highlighted the stark contrast in the UK’s approach to the crisis, comparing the visa program for Ukrainians with the lack of similar initiatives for Palestinians. This disparity, she says, makes her feel like a second-class citizen, unable to bring her brother to the UK, despite her significant contributions to the country.

Unheeded Pleas and Silent Politics

El Nakla criticized the lack of international attention on the Gaza situation, referring to it as a ‘genocide’ that is not receiving adequate news coverage. She expressed disappointment with the UK government’s stance on Palestine, influenced, she believes, by US foreign policy. The silence of the Labour Party on calling for a ceasefire was also questioned. With the UK facing an election year, El Nakla urged voters to consider political parties’ positions on Gaza.

The Human Toll of Conflict

Amidst the emotional strain of advocating for her family and the Palestinian cause, El Nakla shared a personal conversation with her brother, who continues to work as an emergency room doctor in Gaza. His plea for safety and the toll the conflict has taken on him are a stark reminder of the human cost of the conflict. El Nakla’s story and her plea for her family’s safety echo the untold stories of countless others, caught in the crossfire of political agendas and national interests.