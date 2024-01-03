Naburn’s Waterfront Cafe Stands Resilient Amid Flooding

Despite the floodwaters encroaching upon the village of Naburn, near York, the Waterfront Cafe at Naburn Marina stands resilient, continuing its operation. Unaffected by the rising swell of the River Ouse, the cafe, along with the marina’s touring caravan site, remains a beacon for locals and visitors alike. While road closure signs may loom ominously outside, the business’s spokesperson, Gemma Dale, assures that access from York is still possible via Fulford or the designer centre.

Panoramic Views Uninterrupted

The Waterfront Cafe isn’t just a place of respite; it is a vantage point from which the River Ouse can be admired. The cafe’s glass-covered terrace offers unrivalled views across the water, extending towards Acaster Malbis. During floods, this panorama transforms into a vast lake, a sight that, while indicative of the flood’s impact, possesses a unique beauty.

Business as Usual Amid Rising Waters

Being situated on higher ground has its perks. Not only does it provide the Waterfront Cafe with its stunning views, but it also keeps it safe from the floods that often trouble the village. Dale humorously pointed out that if the cafe were to be affected by the floodwaters, it would signal a major issue, even for the historic York Minster.

Local Resilience Shines in the Face of Adversity

The residents of Naburn are no strangers to the challenges of flooding. Local resident Jacey Lamerton recalls that the community has weathered even worse conditions in the past. Contrary to media representation, the flooding does not usually infiltrate people’s homes, and life continues unabated. Such resilience reflects the indomitable spirit of the Naburn community, who refuse to let the floodwaters dampen their spirit.