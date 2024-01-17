Mystery of the 'Pyramid' atop Scottish Mountain Unraveled: A Tribute to Prince Albert

A video that garnered significant attention in August 2023, featuring a pyramid-like structure atop a Scottish mountain, sparked intrigue and speculation across social media platforms. The video, which received over 199,000 views, had a narrator expressing astonishment at the unexpected discovery of the pyramid. However, the reality behind the structure is far from the realm of conspiracy theories.

An Illustrious Monument, Not a Mysterious Relic

The pyramid-like structure is, in fact, a 19th-century cairn built by Queen Victoria in memory of her late husband, Prince Albert. This cairn, ensconced atop Craig an Lurachain in Aberdeenshire, stands about 35 feet tall and was deliberately designed to be visible from the valley below. Prince Albert, who passed away in 1861, is believed to have died of typhoid fever. He played a pivotal role in the construction of the Balmoral Castle, further cementing his influence and legacy in the region.

Balmoral Estates, Prince Albert's Cairn

This historical structure is recognized by both the Royal Collection Trust, which supervises royal properties, and the Canmore National Record of the Historical Environment as 'Balmoral Estates, Prince Albert's Cairn.' The authenticity of the video was verified by Snopes through a comprehensive analysis. The fact-checking organization compared still images from the video with official photos from Visit Aberdeenshire Scotland and performed a geolocation search using Google Maps.

Virtual Verification

Google Maps' 'street view images' allowed a virtual exploration of the site, providing a new perspective on the ancient structure. A reverse-image search of a screenshot from Google Maps revealed a similar view of the cairn from 2014, further confirming the structure's existence and its historical significance. The cairn, far from being an object of speculation, is a testament to the historical richness of Aberdeenshire and a monument to a significant figure in British history.