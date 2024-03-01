Myleene Klass Defends Geri Horner Amid Christian's Text Leak Crisis, Friends Worry for Spice Girl

Myleene Klass has publicly supported her friend Geri Horner following the leak of flirtatious texts between Geri's husband, Christian Horner, and another woman. The scandal has sparked widespread concern among the couple's friends, particularly for Geri, who is reported to be in a fragile state.

Advertisment

Immediate Fallout and Support

After Christian Horner was cleared of misconduct allegations, the subsequent leak of suggestive messages has thrown Geri Horner into turmoil. Myleene Klass, speaking on Loose Women, highlighted the personal toll the public gossip is taking on the Horner family, emphasizing the need to remember the human element at the heart of the scandal. Geri, having left the UK prior to the leak, is said to be considering her next steps in the privacy of her home in the Cotswolds.

Crisis Talks and Family Pressure

Advertisment

Reports suggest that Geri Horner is now engaging in crisis talks, with her initial reluctance to meet Christian in Bahrain overcome by family intervention. The leaked messages, which have humiliated Geri, have seemingly pushed the couple's marriage into uncharted waters. Friends of Geri, concerned for her well-being, noted her fragile demeanor even before the scandal broke. The tension between public solidarity and private anguish is palpable, as Geri navigates the complexities of her marriage and public image amid the scandal.

Impact on Personal and Professional Lives

The leak has not only strained the Horner marriage but also cast a shadow over Geri's professional endeavors, including potential Spice Girls reunion plans. With Geri reportedly avoiding contact with her bandmates, the future of the reunion, intended to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary, remains uncertain.

Additionally, Red Bull employees, including world champion Max Verstappen, face the distraction of potential further leaks as they prepare for the Bahrain Grand Prix.