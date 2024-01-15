MP Andrew Jones Calls for Bathing Water Status on River Nidd

In a bid to address pollution concerns and ensure safe swimming conditions, Conservative MP for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Andrew Jones, has filed an application for the River Nidd to gain bathing water status. This move, if successful, would place River Nidd amongst only four waterways in the UK recognized with such status. The Environment Agency would then be mandated to monitor the Lido Leisure Park section of the river for pollutants, including E-coli, during the peak bathing season from May to September.

Unmasking Pollution Concerns

The initiative follows after the Nidd Action Group unearthed high levels of E-coli in the river, signposting serious pollution issues. Rewinding to 2022, it was reported that children fell ill after swimming near Conyngham Hall. The pollution culprits were identified as sewage releases by Yorkshire Water during storm overflows, peat bog erosion, and historical runoff from metal mining in Nidderdale.

Pushing for Safe Swimming Conditions

Under the heat of local councillors’ inquiries about the river’s safety for swimming, MP Andrew Jones affirmed that the application for bathing water status is a stride towards guaranteeing secure swimming conditions. This would involve keeping a close eye on areas where people already take a dip. He also revealed that a full-scale monitoring system for storm overflows is currently operational, providing a clearer picture of the situation and paving the way for targeted investment to tackle the pollution problem.

The Road Ahead

The government is anticipated to respond to the bathing water status application in late spring or early summer. The journey to improving water quality, as Mr. Jones pointed out, is a complex task demanding prolonged investment and shifts in agricultural practice. He also underscored the government’s commitment to the cause, noting that an action plan is in place and all storm overflows across the country are now under surveillance, enabling real-time data on water quality.