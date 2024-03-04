Mountbatten's 'Your Mountbatten Stories' Film Eyes Victory at Smiley Charity Film Awards

'Your Mountbatten Stories', a deeply moving film showcasing the vital support provided by Mountbatten Isle of Wight to its community, has been shortlisted for two prestigious accolades at the Smiley Charity Film Awards. Made in collaboration with Isle of Wight-based NOSY Creative Agency, the film competes in the long-form category for organizations with over £10 million turnover and the People's Choice award, determined by public vote. Mountbatten Chief Executive, Nigel Hartley, lauds this recognition as a significant achievement, emphasizing the film's role in highlighting Mountbatten's indispensable impact on those it aids.

Stories of Compassion and Care

The film features heartfelt narratives from individuals such as Chris, Stuart, Cherie, Amanda, Donna, and Ray, who have been supported by Mountbatten. Chris Browning, one of the participants, shares his profound appreciation for Mountbatten's services, stating, "Mountbatten means care, compassion, sensitivity, respect, and love." These stories collectively underscore the organization's commitment to providing love and support through life's most challenging moments.

Against National Giants

In its bid for triumph, 'Your Mountbatten Stories' faces stiff competition from national charities like Parkinson's UK, Alzheimer's Research UK, and Mind. The winners will be chosen by a panel of high-profile judges from various sectors, including fundraising, politics, business, and media. The public also plays a crucial role in deciding the People's Choice award winner, with voting open until 12th March at mountbatten.org.uk/vote-for-our-film.

Last Year's Achievement and Present Hope

Mountbatten's film 'Anyone. Anywhere. Anytime', also produced with NOSY Creative Agency, secured a bronze award in the previous year's People's Choice category, setting a precedent for success. With the winners set to be unveiled at a glamorous ceremony in London's ODEON Luxe cinema on 20th March, hopes are high for 'Your Mountbatten Stories' to bring home the gold, celebrating the profound connection and impact Mountbatten has with and on the community it serves.

As anticipation builds for the award ceremony, the recognition serves not just as an accolade for Mountbatten Isle of Wight but as a testament to the power of storytelling in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of charity work. Whether 'Your Mountbatten Stories' clinches the awards or not, its success lies in its ability to touch hearts and shine a light on the compassionate care that defines Mountbatten's mission.