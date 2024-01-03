en English
Transportation

Motorway Disruptions Expected on M3 in Hampshire and Surrey Due to Repair Works

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Motorists traversing the M3 motorway in Hampshire and Surrey are being forewarned about impending disruptions due to scheduled repair works. The awareness follows the discovery of defects between junctions four and three, specifically Fleet and Lightwater. National Highways, the government-owned company responsible for road maintenance in England, has instigated the necessary repairs.

Scheduled Closures and Their Impacts

The repair works will necessitate a series of both lane closures and full overnight closures of the carriageway. The disruptions commenced on Wednesday, January 3, with a full overnight closure planned from 9pm to 6am into the next day, Thursday, January 4. Post this immediate closure, lanes one and two of the M3 will remain closed continuously, including weekends, from Thursday until February.

The ongoing construction works are expected to notably impact the regular flow of traffic along this stretch of the motorway. This will especially be the case during peak hours with a potential to cause significant delays for commuters and travelers alike. As such, road users are being strongly advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid or at least mitigate potential delays.

Proactive Measures for Improved Safety

The scheduled works are a result of proactive inspections carried out earlier in the year by National Highways. The inspections led to the identification of certain defects on the M3, prompting the initiation of the repair works. The measures currently being implemented are aimed at ensuring the continued safety of all road users by addressing these defects in a timely manner.

While the scheduled works and attendant disruptions might present a temporary inconvenience, the long-term benefit of a safer and more efficient motorway cannot be overstated. Patience and understanding from the public are therefore crucial during this period. The National Highways remains committed to completing the works as quickly as possible to restore normalcy to the busy M3 motorway.

Transportation United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

