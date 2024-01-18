Motorcycle Group’s Charitable Toy Run Brings Joy to Children’s Ward

On the eve of Christmas, the 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group revved their engines for a cause that resonated deeply with their membership, raising funds and collecting toys for children in need. This charitable toy run event proved to be a resounding success, with the group raising an impressive £3,000 for the Cilgerran children’s ward at Glangwili Hospital and an additional £1,000 for the Wish Fund.

Generous Donations and a Heartwarming Procession

Throughout the event, the group managed to amass 15 one-tonne sacks of toys, a testament to the generosity of donors from various locations in Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire. These toys were carried through several towns in south Pembrokeshire in a heartwarming motorcycle procession, culminating at a conference centre near Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest. Here, the participants handed over the toys to hospital staff and took a well-deserved break to enjoy some refreshments.

Visiting the Children’s Ward

Following this successful event, the group, accompanied by the jolly figure of Santa Claus himself, paid a special visit to Glangwili Hospital. The aim was to deliver more toys directly to the children in the ward. Tobi Evans, a member of the group, shed light on the personal connection many of the participants have to the Cilgerran ward, as many of their own children have received care there. The donations are aimed at improving the experience of patients and families at the ward, bringing a spark of joy amidst trying circumstances.

Karen Thomas, the head of therapeutic play at Hywel Dda University Health Board, expressed profound gratitude to the motorcycle group for the joy and happiness their gifts brought to the children and families.