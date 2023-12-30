en English
Travel & Tourism

Mother of Four, Sandie Harrison, Embarks on Economical World Tours

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:21 pm EST
Mother of Four, Sandie Harrison, Embarks on Economical World Tours

In the bustling life of a mother of four from Rugby, Warwickshire, one would hardly expect the thrill of globetrotting. But Sandie Harrison, a recruitment worker, has defied all odds to journey across continents and cultures. With over 100 countries under her belt, she has turned her passion for travel into an art form, leveraging her weekends and annual leave for short, economical trips—known as mini breaks.

Mastering the Art of Mini Breaks

Despite a mere allowance of 20 days of annual leave, Sandie has set foot on iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal in India and Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Her exploits are not just about the number of countries visited; it’s about the smart planning and knack for finding bargain deals on flights and accommodations. In fact, the cost of her trips in the current year and the one before amounted to less than the average British spend on a single summer holiday, as per the VoucherCodes 2023 Holiday Report.

From a Passion to a Business

Sandie’s love for travel was sparked at a tender age when she funded her own school skiing trip through multiple jobs. This early experience sowed the seeds of her future ventures. Today, she’s turned her passion for travel and budgeting skills into a thriving business, Harrington Travel. A venture that not only satisfies her wanderlust but also helps others find affordable travel options.

Travel Hacks for All

Sharing her approach to budget-friendly and spontaneous travel, Sandie advises others to maintain a holiday fund with friends and keep a pre-packed holiday case ready for last-minute trips. Her strategies also include ensuring airports are near the desired landmarks—an oft-overlooked factor that can significantly cut down on travel time and costs. In the world of travel, where spontaneity often comes at a premium, Sandie Harrison stands as a testament to what strategic planning and passion can achieve.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

