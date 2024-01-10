en English
Pets

Mother Miniature Poodle’s Vigil Over Puppies’ Weigh-in Charms TikTok

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Mother Miniature Poodle’s Vigil Over Puppies’ Weigh-in Charms TikTok

It’s a moment that has tugged at the heartstrings of TikTok users worldwide. A video of a mother miniature poodle, standing guard as her newborn puppies are weighed, has won over 720,000 views and has become a heartwarming testament to maternal instincts. Shared by the account roguepoosuk, this clip has shown the world a glimpse into the daily routine of a licensed U.K. dog breeder named Jessica.

Guardian of the Grams

In the video, Jessica is seen handling the tiny puppies, each weighing less than 300 grams, their bodies so small they fit snugly in the palm of her hand. And while she carefully places them on the scale, their mother is right there, watching attentively. This minute observation of the process by the mother poodle, a breed recognized for their intelligence and hypoallergenic coats, has endeared viewers to her protective nature.

The Seventh-Most Popular Breed

The miniature poodle, ranked seventh by the American Kennel Club, is known for its sharp intellect and adaptable nature. This breed’s popularity lies not only in its charming appearance and hypoallergenic coats but also in its trainability and friendly demeanor. As the video continues to make rounds on social media, it also sheds light on the breed’s popularity and the reasons behind it.

A Vital Measure of Health

Weigh-ins are a vital part of newborn puppies’ care, especially for smaller breeds like miniature poodles. Regular weigh-ins help monitor the puppies’ growth and health, enabling breeders to detect any possible health issues early. Through this video, Jessica underscores the importance of such routines, inadvertently educating viewers about the meticulous care breeding entails.

As the video has gone viral, it has elicited a wave of affectionate comments from viewers around the globe. They have expressed their adoration for the puppies’ sounds and the mother’s protective behavior. Newsweek has reached out to roguepoosuk for additional comments on the video’s reception.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

