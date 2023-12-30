en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Mother and Cousin of Grace Millane Honored with OBE for Charitable Efforts

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:47 am EST
Mother and Cousin of Grace Millane Honored with OBE for Charitable Efforts

In a striking testament to resilience and service, Gillian Millane and Hannah O’Callaghan, the mother and cousin of the late British backpacker, Grace Millane, have been bestowed with the titles of Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). The honor, awarded by the British government on behalf of King Charles III, recognizes their profound contributions to charitable fundraising and combating violence against women in the aftermath of Grace’s tragic death in New Zealand in 2018.

A Heartrending Loss Inspires a Charitable Mission

Grace Millane’s murder sparked international outrage and grief. But for Gillian and Hannah, Grace’s death catalyzed a mission to help others. They established Love Grace, a charity named in Grace’s memory, that provides support to victims of domestic abuse. Its unique initiative involves collecting donated handbags, filling them with essential toiletries, and distributing them to women affected by domestic violence. Since its inception, the charity has filled and distributed an impressive 15,600 bags.

An Unwavering Commitment to a Cause

While their efforts have already made a substantial impact, Gillian and Hannah are far from done. They plan to register Love Grace as an official charity next year, with the ambition of extending their reach and influence. Their tireless work has not only provided immediate aid to victims of domestic violence but has also raised critical awareness about the issue, with the hope of preventing other families from suffering a similar fate.

Turning Grief into Strength

For Gillian Millane, the journey has been one of profound sorrow and unyielding resolve. Amid the depths of her grief, she found the strength to honor her daughter’s memory and help others. The strength and determination she has shown is a testament to the human spirit’s resilience. The OBE is a recognition of that spirit and the positive change that Gillian and Hannah have brought about in their fight against violence towards women.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Funeral Home's Cremation Services Stir Controversy Over Wealth-Dependent Pricing

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cultural Clash in the UK: The Debate Over 'Shariah Patrols'

By BNN Correspondents

Unprecedented Grand Awards Ceremony Honors Over 1,200 Individuals Across Disciplines

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year Ushers in a Wave of New Laws Across the U.S.

By BNN Correspondents

The Mirage of Affluence: Manisha Thakor on False Financial Comparisons ...
@Finance · 10 mins
The Mirage of Affluence: Manisha Thakor on False Financial Comparisons ...
heart comment 0
Prince William and Kate Middleton Bid Adieu to 2023 with Unseen Family Photo and Video Montage

By Geeta Pillai

Prince William and Kate Middleton Bid Adieu to 2023 with Unseen Family Photo and Video Montage
Community Honours Peseta Ah Leong: A Legacy of Love and Resilience

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Community Honours Peseta Ah Leong: A Legacy of Love and Resilience
New Year Resolutions in Apia, Samoa: A Glimpse into the Hopes and Aspirations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year Resolutions in Apia, Samoa: A Glimpse into the Hopes and Aspirations
Tragedy, Politics, and Cultural Milestones: A Recap of Recent Events

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tragedy, Politics, and Cultural Milestones: A Recap of Recent Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
24 seconds
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation
1 min
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
2 mins
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
2 mins
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
5 mins
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
5 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
6 mins
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
9 mins
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
10 mins
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
30 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app