Mother and Cousin of Grace Millane Honored with OBE for Charitable Efforts

In a striking testament to resilience and service, Gillian Millane and Hannah O’Callaghan, the mother and cousin of the late British backpacker, Grace Millane, have been bestowed with the titles of Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). The honor, awarded by the British government on behalf of King Charles III, recognizes their profound contributions to charitable fundraising and combating violence against women in the aftermath of Grace’s tragic death in New Zealand in 2018.

A Heartrending Loss Inspires a Charitable Mission

Grace Millane’s murder sparked international outrage and grief. But for Gillian and Hannah, Grace’s death catalyzed a mission to help others. They established Love Grace, a charity named in Grace’s memory, that provides support to victims of domestic abuse. Its unique initiative involves collecting donated handbags, filling them with essential toiletries, and distributing them to women affected by domestic violence. Since its inception, the charity has filled and distributed an impressive 15,600 bags.

An Unwavering Commitment to a Cause

While their efforts have already made a substantial impact, Gillian and Hannah are far from done. They plan to register Love Grace as an official charity next year, with the ambition of extending their reach and influence. Their tireless work has not only provided immediate aid to victims of domestic violence but has also raised critical awareness about the issue, with the hope of preventing other families from suffering a similar fate.

Turning Grief into Strength

For Gillian Millane, the journey has been one of profound sorrow and unyielding resolve. Amid the depths of her grief, she found the strength to honor her daughter’s memory and help others. The strength and determination she has shown is a testament to the human spirit’s resilience. The OBE is a recognition of that spirit and the positive change that Gillian and Hannah have brought about in their fight against violence towards women.