MOT Test Failures in the UK: The Impact of Improper Car Horns

As a seemingly simple, yet crucial safety feature in vehicles, the car horn holds a significant role in the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) test. Sam Sheehan, the motoring editor at Cinch, recently reiterated the importance of car horns, underscoring their role in asserting a driver’s presence and maintaining safety on the roads.

The Importance of a Functional Car Horn

The car horn is more than a tool for expressing frustration or impatience on the road. Rather, it serves as a vital instrument for alerting others of a driver’s presence, particularly in situations of imminent danger. An effective car horn should strike the balance between being audible enough to command attention, without being excessively loud or disturbing.

Regulations Governing Car Horns in the UK

The specifications of car horns are not left to the whims of vehicle manufacturers or personal preference of drivers. Instead, they are strictly controlled by UK regulations, notably The Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986. This legislation stipulates that car horns must emit a consistent, uniform sound, and expressly prohibits the use of gongs, bells, sirens, or two-tone horns. Any deviation from these standards could lead to a vehicle failing the MOT test.

MOT Test and Car Horns

The MOT test is an annual safety check required for most vehicles over three years old in the UK. Premium auto centre Motorserv has cautioned motorists about modifying their car horns, confirming that this is an aspect that testers will scrutinise in every MOT test. As such, changing the sound of a car horn could potentially lead to a test failure, emphasising the critical importance of adhering to the stipulated regulations for car horns in the UK.