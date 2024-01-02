en English
Business

Morrisons Slashes Prices on 1,000 Products to Ease January Financial Pressures

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Morrisons Slashes Prices on 1,000 Products to Ease January Financial Pressures

In a move designed to alleviate the financial strains of January following the festive season, Morrisons, a leading UK supermarket chain, has declared a substantial price reduction on approximately 1,000 products across all its stores nationwide. This temporary initiative will be in effect from December 27, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

Morrisons’ Strategy: Price Cuts and Price Locks

The supermarket’s campaign comprises an average of 20 percent price cut on 200 key items spanning cupboard essentials, breakfast choices, and fresh produce. Additionally, Morrisons has chosen to maintain the current prices on hundreds of other items. This dual strategy of price cuts and price locks is a substantial investment from the supermarket, with the aim of helping customers start the new year on a nutritious and healthy note.

The Price Impact on Key Products

Some of the products impacted by the price reduction include bananas, mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, brown basmati rice, and petit pois. Frozen items like omega 3 fish fingers, cupboard essentials like baked beans, and toiletries like washing up liquid, concentrated liquid detergent, Lynx shower gel, and Bodyform sanitary towels also feature in the list, with new prices set for each product.

Rachel Eyre on Morrisons’ Commitment to Value

Speaking on this initiative, Rachel Eyre, the chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, elucidated that the price cuts are reflective of Morrisons’ ongoing commitment to delivering value to its customers without a compromise on quality. The supermarket aims to ensure its customers can afford nutritious meals and essential toiletries, thereby offering meaningful price cuts across all areas of their stores.

Business Economy United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

