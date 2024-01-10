en English
Security

Morrisons’ RoboCop-Style Security Devices Stir Controversy Among Shoppers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Morrisons' RoboCop-Style Security Devices Stir Controversy Among Shoppers

UK supermarket chain, Morrisons, has introduced a novel security measure to combat the surge in shoplifting – a stationary, four-legged device known as the Safer Pod S1, reminiscent of the film character RoboCop. Equipped with HD cameras and a 120db siren, the devices have been deployed in the alcohol aisles of selected stores during a trial period over the Christmas holidays. The initiative, however, has stirred controversy among customers, with some feeling criminalized by the presence of these surveillance devices.

RoboCop-style Security Stirs Mixed Opinions

The Safer Pod S1 Intruder Detector System, typically used on construction sites, represents an innovative use of surveillance technology in the retail environment. As these devices watch shoppers through a 360-degree array of CCTV cameras and blare out a siren noise if anyone is suspected of stealing, they have elicited mixed responses. While some customers view them as an encroachment on their privacy and a sign of the impending replacement of human staff, others see them as a necessary deterrent in light of the 25% increase in shoplifting within the UK over the past year.

Union Support Amid Customer Backlash

Despite the backlash from some customers, the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) has thrown its weight behind the initiative, seeing it as a potential solution to reducing violence, threats, and abuse in the workplace. The Union stresses, however, the importance of community awareness and police response in the event of incidents, suggesting that the devices should complement rather than replace traditional security measures.

Reviewing the Impact of RoboCop-Style Security

Morrisons is currently assessing the results of its trial run, which saw the deployment of these RoboCop-style devices in a handful of stores over the festive period. The security firm, Safer Group, has described its device as a cutting-edge, intruder detection system designed to enhance the safety and security of Morrisons’ stores. The supermarket’s decision to utilize such devices, particularly in the alcohol aisle, comes in response to the rising epidemic of shoplifting in the UK, which has seen a marked increase amid the cost of living crisis.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

