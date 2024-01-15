en English
Business

Morrisons’ Huggies Baby Wipes Deal Sparks Excitement and Debate Among Parents

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
In a bid to cater to the needs of parents seeking to save on baby supplies, UK supermarket chain, Morrisons, has rolled out a deal on Huggies Pure baby wipes that’s causing quite the stir. The deal, which comprises a box of 12 packs of wipes, each holding 56 wipes, is being sold for a mere £6. This bundle amounts to 672 wipes in total, translating to an enticing £0.50 per pack.

The deal was flagged to the parenting community by a user named Kerie on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook. The post quickly garnered reactions and spread across the platform, provoking a mixed bag of sentiments from parents. A significant number were quick to laud the deal for its value, a draw for those on the hunt for economical baby supplies.

Quality of Huggies Wipes Under Scrutiny

Despite the overwhelming excitement over the deal, not all reviews were glowing. Some parents took issue with the quality of Huggies wipes, expressing dissatisfaction with their perceived inferiority to other brands. Critics claimed the wipes rip easily and fell short when compared to alternatives like Amazon’s Mama Bear wipes or those available at other supermarkets such as Asda and Tesco.

Nevertheless, for many, the low price remains a significant draw. It underscores the constant struggle parents face in balancing the need for cost-effectiveness and quality when it comes to baby supplies.

Business United Kingdom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Business

