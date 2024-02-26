Morrisons Contemplates Selling its Iconic Bakery Business in Strategic Move to Slice Debt

In the heart of Wakefield, a quiet revolution is brewing within the walls of Rathbones bakery, a cornerstone of the UK’s beloved supermarket chain, Morrisons. Known for its crumpets, bread rolls, and the quintessentially British hot cross buns, Rathbones is at a crossroads. Morrisons, grappling with a hefty debt burden, is considering the sale of its bakery business, a move that could reshape the landscape of the UK’s bakery sector and mark the end of an era for the supermarket’s traditional manufacturing model.

The Strategic Pivot

With over 50,000 tonnes of baked goods rolling out of its ovens annually, Rathbones is not just any bakery; it's a symbol of Morrisons’ commitment to fresh, in-house produced food. However, the winds of change are blowing. The company has appointed Deloitte to court potential interests for this piece of its heritage, signaling a significant shift in strategy. Morrisons, once celebrated for its unique position in the market—owning multiple manufacturing plants and farms—is now evaluating its assets under the lens of financial sustainability.

The whispers of a possible sale have drawn the attention of Endless, the private equity firm behind Hovis and Bright Blue Foods, positioning it as a frontrunner in the acquisition talks. This potential sale comes at a critical juncture for Morrisons, which is under the stewardship of Rami Baitiéh, following its acquisition by the US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2021. The supermarket’s move to divest assets, including the recent sale of nearly 337 of its petrol stations, underscores a deliberate approach to chip away at its over £5bn debt.

The Balancing Act

In the face of rising inflation, Morrisons has confronted the challenge of managing costs without compromising on the quality and affordability that customers expect. The sale of Rathbones, which reported pre-tax profits of £737,000 on sales of £62m in 2022, is seen as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and bolster financial health. Yet, it's not just about balancing the books. As Morrisons bids to reclaim market share lost to discounters Aldi and Lidl, the focus intensifies on customer engagement and competitive pricing, with Baitiéh promising innovation and productivity improvements across its manufacturing sites.

However, the potential divestiture of Rathbones raises questions about the future of Morrisons’ manufacturing ethos. The supermarket’s integrated supply chain, encompassing farms, fisheries, and bakeries like Rathbones, has long been a point of differentiation. As Morrisons contemplates this sale, it navigates the fine line between financial prudence and maintaining the unique value proposition that has endeared it to customers across the UK.

Looking Ahead

As discussions with potential buyers remain in the preliminary stages, the fate of Rathbones hangs in the balance. The possible acquisition by Endless could herald a new chapter for the bakery, bringing under its umbrella a legacy of quality and tradition. Yet, for Morrisons, this move is a poignant reminder of the evolving retail landscape and the pressures it faces in a highly competitive market.

The decision to possibly part ways with Rathbones is more than a financial calculation; it's a strategic pivot that could redefine Morrisons’ role in the UK’s food supply chain. As the supermarket chain embarks on this journey, it remains to be seen how this potential sale will impact its operations, customer relationships, and, ultimately, its quest to blend tradition with innovation in an ever-changing industry.