Morris Property Reveals New Business Park 'Stadium Point' at Exclusive Preview Event

Developer Morris Property recently hosted an exclusive preview event, the 'Winter Warmer' breakfast, in Shrewsbury to reveal its latest venture, Stadium Point, a 28-acre business park. The event boasted a strong turnout, with over 20 commercial property agents in attendance, offering an opportunity for industry professionals to discuss and explore the potential of the new development.

Stadium Point: A Hub for Flexible Distribution Warehousing and Office Space

Under the leadership of Morris Property's Head of Development, Liz Lowe, and Toby Shaw from Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR), the agency appointed to market the park, Stadium Point was unveiled. The business park is being billed as a center for flexible distribution warehousing and office space, with units ranging from 1,850 to 175,000 square feet. Stadium Point aims to provide state-of-the-art logistics warehousing for the region.

Positive Turnout and Future Prospects

Liz Lowe expressed her satisfaction with the positive turnout at the event, remarking on the opportunity it presented for showcasing the development. Toby Shaw elaborated on how Stadium Point aligns with Morris Property's commitment to facilitating business growth in the region through advanced facilities. The business park will start offering speculative and bespoke units from July, with interested parties being encouraged to make inquiries via email.

Commitment to Business Growth

Morris Property has long demonstrated a commitment to facilitating business growth through the provision of advanced facilities. The unveiling of Stadium Point is a testament to this commitment, offering a platform for companies to thrive and grow. The business park, with its range of flexible distribution warehousing and office spaces, is set to play a pivotal role in the region's logistics sector. The positive reception at the 'Winter Warmer' breakfast event heralds a promising future for Stadium Point and the businesses it will serve.