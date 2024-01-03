Moonpig Group plc to Release Trading Update Amid Bullish Market Outlook

On March 14, 2024, at 7:00 am, Moonpig Group plc, a prominent name in the online greeting card and gift industry, will share a Trading Update with its stakeholders. Operating in the UK and the Netherlands, the group dominates the online card market in both countries with its Moonpig and Greetz brands. It also holds a leading position in the UK’s gift experience market. Moonpig Group’s recent listing on the stock exchange and its resultant performance have attracted attention from several market analysts.

A Bullish Outlook for Moonpig

Moonpig’s entry into the stock market has led to various analysts examining the company’s shares and future prospects. Jefferies and Citi, in particular, have shown a bullish stance towards Moonpig’s prospects. Citi underlined Moonpig’s supremacy in the burgeoning online greetings card and gifting market. Jefferies, on the other hand, focused on the company’s robust growth algorithm and impressive EBITDA margin.

Moonpig’s Growth amidst the Pandemic

Numis expressed optimism about Moonpig’s remarkable growth during the pandemic and its strategic emphasis on technology. The company is perceived as a beneficiary of Covid-19 by JPMorgan, which has noted sustainable benefits and a solid customer base. The bank anticipates the company’s revenue and EBITDA to double year-on-year. This projection is backed by a high gross margin and an efficient approach to card customization and gifting.

Moonpig’s Unique Selling Points

Moonpig Group plc is distinguished by an extensive array of cards, gifts, personalisation options, and a next-day delivery service. The company’s success is underpinned by its proprietary technology platforms and applications. These platforms utilise advanced data science capabilities to augment and personalise the customer experience, ensuring the scalability of its business operations.