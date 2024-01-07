Monmouth’s Small Businesses: A Battle Against Economic Headwinds

In the quaint town of Monmouth, small businesses are grappling with economic challenges, exemplified by the three-hour commute of Leanne Armstrong and her mother Kath, proprietors of Bon Bon, a gift shop nested in the town’s heart. Despite the strenuous travel from Carmarthenshire, they remain hopeful, buoyed by the perception of Monmouth as an affluent area frequented by tourists.

Monmouth’s Struggling High Street

Monmouth, once a bustling shopping hub, has experienced a shift in its commercial landscape. The closure of long-standing businesses like Wigmores of Monmouth and the reduction in operating hours for Creates Monmouth due to financial pressures are stark reminders of the town’s economic plight. Traders have voiced concerns over the town’s future, highlighting the lack of free parking and the decline in tourism as significant factors contributing to this downturn.

Government Initiatives and Trader Concerns

Attempts by the council to create a cafÃ© culture with planters during the pandemic have fallen flat, met with criticism from local businesses. Many traders feel abandoned by the local government, citing high business rates and declining footfall as persistent challenges. The Welsh Government’s decision to reduce rate relief for businesses from 75% to 40% further exacerbates these struggles. David Tovey, the owner of MonTeas, has been forced to move his business online after years of grappling with these issues.

The Future of Monmouth’s Small Businesses

Despite the council’s claims of commitment to vibrant town centers, local business owners like Yvonne Perry of Envee of Monmouth see a different reality. The high street’s vibrancy has diminished, indicative of the town’s overall decline. The contrast with nearby Abergavenny, which offers free parking and a bustling trade, only underscores Monmouth’s challenges. Yet, amid this uncertainty, small businesses like Bon Bon hold on to optimism, believing in the town’s potential for resurgence.