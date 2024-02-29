Modiphius Entertainment Secures Rights for Discworld Tabletop Games, Plans 2024 Kickstarter

UK-based developer Modiphius Entertainment has made an exciting announcement for fans of Terry Pratchett's Discworld series. The company has obtained the rights to develop and publish official tabletop adaptations of the beloved fantasy universe. This move marks a significant development in the world of tabletop gaming, bringing the richly imaginative and darkly humorous world of Discworld to a new medium and audience.

Reviving Discworld in Tabletop Form

The first project announced by Modiphius is a Discworld roleplaying game, which will focus on the iconic city of Ankh-Morpork. This game is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the publication of The Colour of Magic, the book that introduced readers to the Discworld universe. Scheduled for a Kickstarter launch in late 2024, this project represents the first new Discworld tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) since the 1998 release by Steve Jackson Games. Unlike its predecessor, which utilized the complex GURPS system, details about the new game's system remain under wraps. However, the anticipation is already building among the series' fans and tabletop gaming communities alike.

Engaging the Discworld Community

Understanding the depth of the Discworld series and its characters, Modiphius is reaching out to the fanbase for input on the development of the game. Through a survey, fans have the opportunity to influence which aspects of the Discworld universe will be brought to life in the tabletop game. This collaborative approach not only honors the legacy of Sir Terry Pratchett but also ensures that the game will resonate with long-time fans and newcomers to the series. The engagement from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement over the prospect of exploring Ankh-Morpork and the wider Disc through a new lens.

A Legacy Continued

Terry Pratchett's Discworld series is a cornerstone of fantasy literature, renowned for its wit, satire, and the depth of its storytelling. With over 40 novels, the series has captivated readers worldwide, making this adaptation into the world of tabletop games a highly anticipated event. Modiphius founder Chris Birch has expressed his enthusiasm for bringing Discworld to life in this format, recognizing the unique opportunity to meld Pratchett's narrative genius with interactive storytelling. The collaboration with the Pratchett estate also signifies a meaningful continuation of Terry's legacy, as he himself was an avid fan of roleplaying games. This new venture promises to introduce the enchanting world of Discworld to both veteran fans and those yet to discover its magic.

As Modiphius Entertainment gears up for the late 2024 Kickstarter, the anticipation among the Discworld community and tabletop gamers is palpable. This project not only revives a cherished universe in an interactive form but also celebrates the enduring legacy of one of fantasy's most beloved authors. With the involvement of the Discworld fanbase and the creative minds at Modiphius, the upcoming Discworld tabletop games are poised to offer an immersive and engaging experience that honors the spirit of Terry Pratchett's work.