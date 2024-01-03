en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Modified Toyota GR Yaris Achieves 530 Horsepower, Rivals Sports Cars

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Modified Toyota GR Yaris Achieves 530 Horsepower, Rivals Sports Cars

The Toyota GR Yaris, known for its unique 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, has always been a standout in a market dominated by larger 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines. But one enthusiast in the UK has taken this high-performance hatchback to new heights, modifying it to deliver a whopping 530 horsepower. This impressive figure not only eclipses hyper-hatches like the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A 45 S but also challenges the performance parameters of many sports cars.

Engine Modifications

To achieve this substantial power bump, the GR Yaris received extensive modifications under the hood. The list of upgrades includes fully-forged internals, a Pulsar turbocharger, Kelford cams and springs, and a Lamspeed exhaust manifold. Despite these changes, the car retains the original six-speed manual transmission, albeit with a new shifter, further enhancing the driving experience.

Visual and Interior Enhancements

It’s not just the engine that’s received a makeover. The GR Yaris boasts a host of visual upgrades, including a widebody kit from Prior Performance, a carbon fiber hood, and a new rear wing, complementing its increased power with a more aggressive, track-ready look. On the inside, the hatchback features a set of Recaro Sportster seats, a Sabelt steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a starlight headliner, a feature inspired by the luxury marque Rolls-Royce.

Toyota’s New GR-DAT Variant

Meanwhile, Toyota is expanding the GR Yaris lineup with a new variant. The forthcoming model, known as Direct Auto Transmission or GR-DAT, is expected to offer a more engaging driving experience than a standard automatic transmission. While it retains the GR Yaris’s essence, this new variant will cater to drivers who prefer automatic transmissions, further broadening the appeal of this high-performance hatchback.

0
Automotive United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations

By Geeta Pillai

Nigeria's NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Toyota GR Corolla: Minor Upgrades, Major Impact

By BNN Correspondents

Subaru Corporation: Navigating Market Trends and Future Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

Faraday Future Delivers Ten FF 91 Futurist Alliance EVs, Aiming to Rev ...
@Automotive · 5 mins
Faraday Future Delivers Ten FF 91 Futurist Alliance EVs, Aiming to Rev ...
heart comment 0
Faraday Future’s FF 91 2.0: The Vanguard of AI TechLuxury

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Faraday Future's FF 91 2.0: The Vanguard of AI TechLuxury
Fire Survivor and Single Mom Wins New Car in Homewood Chevrolet Contest

By BNN Correspondents

Fire Survivor and Single Mom Wins New Car in Homewood Chevrolet Contest
Verschoor Upgrades Fleet with Liebherr LR 11000

By Justice Nwafor

Verschoor Upgrades Fleet with Liebherr LR 11000
Winter Vehicle Maintenance: An Imperative for Smooth Operation

By Saboor Bayat

Winter Vehicle Maintenance: An Imperative for Smooth Operation
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
10 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
22 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
47 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
1 min
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
1 min
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
1 min
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
1 min
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
1 min
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app