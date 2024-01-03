Modified Toyota GR Yaris Achieves 530 Horsepower, Rivals Sports Cars

The Toyota GR Yaris, known for its unique 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, has always been a standout in a market dominated by larger 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines. But one enthusiast in the UK has taken this high-performance hatchback to new heights, modifying it to deliver a whopping 530 horsepower. This impressive figure not only eclipses hyper-hatches like the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A 45 S but also challenges the performance parameters of many sports cars.

Engine Modifications

To achieve this substantial power bump, the GR Yaris received extensive modifications under the hood. The list of upgrades includes fully-forged internals, a Pulsar turbocharger, Kelford cams and springs, and a Lamspeed exhaust manifold. Despite these changes, the car retains the original six-speed manual transmission, albeit with a new shifter, further enhancing the driving experience.

Visual and Interior Enhancements

It’s not just the engine that’s received a makeover. The GR Yaris boasts a host of visual upgrades, including a widebody kit from Prior Performance, a carbon fiber hood, and a new rear wing, complementing its increased power with a more aggressive, track-ready look. On the inside, the hatchback features a set of Recaro Sportster seats, a Sabelt steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a starlight headliner, a feature inspired by the luxury marque Rolls-Royce.

Toyota’s New GR-DAT Variant

Meanwhile, Toyota is expanding the GR Yaris lineup with a new variant. The forthcoming model, known as Direct Auto Transmission or GR-DAT, is expected to offer a more engaging driving experience than a standard automatic transmission. While it retains the GR Yaris’s essence, this new variant will cater to drivers who prefer automatic transmissions, further broadening the appeal of this high-performance hatchback.