Mitie Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year as ‘UK Top Employer’

In a testament to its commitment to exceptional HR practices, facilities management and professional services company, Mitie, has been certified as a ‘UK Top Employer’ for the sixth consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute. The firm’s employee-centered initiatives span across 20 areas, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, and wellbeing. Employing 65,000 people, Mitie has consistently proved its dedication to creating an outstanding work environment.

Comprehensive HR Initiatives

Mitie’s HR initiatives, a blend of traditional and innovative measures, are designed to improve the quality of life for their employees. These benefits include free shares, 24/7 access to a virtual GP service, life assurance, and an Employee Assistance Programme. In partnership with Salary Finance, Mitie also offers financial wellbeing support through services like low-interest loans and financial advice, ensuring the financial stability of its staff.

Flexible Work Policies

Keeping a keen eye on work-life balance, Mitie has implemented new HR policies that allow for unpaid carer’s leave, more flexible working arrangements, and sabbaticals. These policies aim to provide employees with the flexibility to meet personal obligations without compromising their professional responsibilities.

Recognised for Inclusion Efforts

Mitie’s commitment to inclusion is also noteworthy. The company has been listed in the Top 50 Inclusive UK Employers, awarded Silver Status by the Inclusive Employers Standard, and honoured with the HR Excellence Award for Best Early Careers Strategy. These accolades reflect the company’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment.

Jasmine Hudson, Chief People Officer at Mitie, expressed pride in the company’s achievements, stating, ‘We are committed to creating an exceptional workplace where every employee feels valued and supported.’ Additional insights into Mitie’s approach to facilities transformation are featured in the January print edition of Professional Security Magazine.