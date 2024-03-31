Miraculous Return: Pet Snake Survives Crow Attack, Cold to Reunite with Owner After Year

A pet snake named Agnus has made a dramatic return to its owner in Spennymoor, England, after surviving a crow attack and enduring cold winter temperatures for a year. This extraordinary story of survival and reunion came to light when the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) responded to a sighting of the corn snake atop a garage roof. Agnus, who had escaped from her home a year prior, was identified by a neighbor as her long-lost pet.

Advertisment

Unexpected Delivery

The RSPCA inspector, John Lawson, was surprised to learn about the snake's aerial adventure and subsequent survival. According to Lawson, Agnus was picked up by a crow but was dropped when the bird realized it could not manage its slithery catch. The inspector expressed his amazement at Agnus' ability to survive the cold, given that snakes are ectothermic and rely heavily on their environment to regulate their body temperature.

Surviving Against the Odds

Advertisment

After her rescue, Agnus was treated for a respiratory infection, a testament to her ordeal in the cold. The attending veterinarian believed that Agnus had entered a state of brumation, a period of dormancy similar to hibernation, which likely played a crucial role in her survival. This incident has highlighted the resilience of snakes and the challenges they face when removed from their natural or controlled environments.

Preventive Measures

In light of Agnus' story, the RSPCA has issued a reminder to pet owners about the importance of securing their pet enclosures. Snakes are known for their ability to escape, and a secured enclosure can prevent unexpected adventures and ensure the safety of the pet. This tale not only underscores the remarkable survival instincts of snakes but also serves as a cautionary reminder to pet owners about the importance of secure housing for their reptilian companions.

This reunion story between Agnus and her owner, facilitated by an unlikely avian intervention, has captured the hearts of many and serves as a reminder of the unexpected ways in which pets can find their way back home. It also underscores the importance of community awareness and the role of organizations like the RSPCA in safeguarding the welfare of animals, both domestic and wild.