Minor 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Detected in Buxton, Derbyshire

A minor earthquake of 2.5 magnitude gently shook Buxton, Derbyshire, in the United Kingdom, with its epicenter nestled just 1.5 miles from the town center. The tremor, which took place Tuesday, January 2, at 5:30 pm, was of such low intensity that locals may not have even noticed it.

Earthquake Details

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), the quake occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers. Experts define this type of earthquake as one that is ‘usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.’ Despite its detection by sophisticated seismological equipment, it was so minor that many local residents may not have felt any shaking.

Comparative Analysis

To frame the scale of the earthquake, the BGS compared it to the recent seismic event in Japan which measured a significant 7.5 on the Richter scale, causing widespread devastation and claiming at least 48 lives. Moreover, the BGS recalled the most severe earthquake in the UK’s history, which occurred at Dogger Bank in the North Sea. That quake registered a hefty 6.1 on the Richter scale and resulted in structural damage.

Seismic History

The last time this region experienced an earthquake was in 2018, when tremors from a 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Swansea, South Wales, were felt. Although the recent tremor in Buxton was minor, it serves as a reminder of the ever-present, often unpredictable nature of seismic activity.