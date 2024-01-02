en English
Science & Technology

Minor 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Detected in Buxton, Derbyshire

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Minor 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Detected in Buxton, Derbyshire

A minor earthquake of 2.5 magnitude gently shook Buxton, Derbyshire, in the United Kingdom, with its epicenter nestled just 1.5 miles from the town center. The tremor, which took place Tuesday, January 2, at 5:30 pm, was of such low intensity that locals may not have even noticed it.

Earthquake Details

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), the quake occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers. Experts define this type of earthquake as one that is ‘usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.’ Despite its detection by sophisticated seismological equipment, it was so minor that many local residents may not have felt any shaking.

Comparative Analysis

To frame the scale of the earthquake, the BGS compared it to the recent seismic event in Japan which measured a significant 7.5 on the Richter scale, causing widespread devastation and claiming at least 48 lives. Moreover, the BGS recalled the most severe earthquake in the UK’s history, which occurred at Dogger Bank in the North Sea. That quake registered a hefty 6.1 on the Richter scale and resulted in structural damage.

Seismic History

The last time this region experienced an earthquake was in 2018, when tremors from a 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Swansea, South Wales, were felt. Although the recent tremor in Buxton was minor, it serves as a reminder of the ever-present, often unpredictable nature of seismic activity.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

