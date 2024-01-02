en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

‘Mini-Versailles’ of Kent: Historic Oxon Hoath Mansion Up for Sale

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
‘Mini-Versailles’ of Kent: Historic Oxon Hoath Mansion Up for Sale

Imprinted on the lush landscapes of Sevenoaks, Kent, stands a majestic 28-bedroom mansion, known as the ‘mini-Versailles’. After gracing the region with its regal presence for centuries, the mansion, officially named Oxon Hoath, is now on the market for just under £8 million.

A Slice of History

This Grade II listed Georgian mansion isn’t just a property; it’s a slice of history nestled within 74 acres of what was once a royal deer park. Its architectural design is a beautiful marriage of French Chateau aesthetics and a rich heritage tracing back to the 14th century. For the past 24 years, Oxon Hoath has served as an exclusive venue for retreats, conferences, and events, adding a modern touch to its long legacy.

The Luxurious Interiors

Stepping inside the mansion, one is instantly transported to a world of luxury. The library, a gem among the many splendid rooms, is adorned with a bay window and fitted bookshelves in a Jacobean style, all centered around an ornate carved stone fireplace. The drawing room is another marvel, boasting a late 18th-century fireplace with a pink marble surround, featuring motifs of Marie Antoinette’s rustic shepherd style.

The Exquisite Exteriors

The lavishness of Oxon Hoath extends to its exteriors as well. The property is complemented by formal landscaped gardens, terraces, and a Georgian Walled Garden that has been organically cultivated. The mansion’s charm is further amplified by the 16th-century Dower House, which is part of the estate and offers additional living space, including five bedrooms, bathrooms, reception rooms, and an indoor swimming pool, as well as three staff apartments.

Today, Oxon Hoath stands as an embodiment of architectural splendour and historical richness, awaiting its next steward who will not only become a homeowner but also a keeper of its centuries-old legacy.

0
History United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rediscovered Poem Connects Families to WWII Airmen's Legacy

By Bijay Laxmi

Groundbreaking Archaeological Find Unearths Mummies, Challenges Historical Perspectives

By Nimrah Khatoon

Edinburg Invites Volunteers for MLK Day of Service at Restlawn Cemetery

By BNN Correspondents

Excavation at Mountjoy Prison: A Search for Justice in the Grounds of the Past

By BNN Correspondents

Art of Historical Retouching Shines at Golestan Palace Exhibition ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
Art of Historical Retouching Shines at Golestan Palace Exhibition ...
heart comment 0
Ancient Piggy Bank Unveiled at Hadrianopolis: A Glimpse into 7th Century Life

By Safak Costu

Ancient Piggy Bank Unveiled at Hadrianopolis: A Glimpse into 7th Century Life
Historic Greenwood Cemetery Faces Potential Zoning Change

By Rafia Tasleem

Historic Greenwood Cemetery Faces Potential Zoning Change
Haiti Commemorates 220th Independence Day Amidst Prevailing Challenges

By Shivani Chauhan

Haiti Commemorates 220th Independence Day Amidst Prevailing Challenges
Leeds Couple Discovers Valuable Kennedy Poster During Garage Clear-Out

By BNN Correspondents

Leeds Couple Discovers Valuable Kennedy Poster During Garage Clear-Out
Latest Headlines
World News
West Virginia Begins Distribution of Opioid Lawsuit Settlement Funds
10 seconds
West Virginia Begins Distribution of Opioid Lawsuit Settlement Funds
Elon Musk Labels South African Leader Julius Malema a 'Genocidal Lunatic' in Heated Exchange
10 seconds
Elon Musk Labels South African Leader Julius Malema a 'Genocidal Lunatic' in Heated Exchange
University of Tennessee's Jalen McCollough Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
27 seconds
University of Tennessee's Jalen McCollough Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Karnataka BJP MLA Challenges Siddaramaiah to Arrest Kar Sevaks Amidst Political Controversy
29 seconds
Karnataka BJP MLA Challenges Siddaramaiah to Arrest Kar Sevaks Amidst Political Controversy
A Tale of Two Games: Comparing Ultimate Team Modes in EA's FC 24 and Madden
41 seconds
A Tale of Two Games: Comparing Ultimate Team Modes in EA's FC 24 and Madden
Krzysztof Glowacki Faces Four-Year Ban by UKAD Amidst Doping Controversy
47 seconds
Krzysztof Glowacki Faces Four-Year Ban by UKAD Amidst Doping Controversy
Gynesonics Announces New CPT Code for Innovative Uterine Fibroid Treatment
52 seconds
Gynesonics Announces New CPT Code for Innovative Uterine Fibroid Treatment
New Mayors, New Visions: Priorities and Challenges of City Governance
1 min
New Mayors, New Visions: Priorities and Challenges of City Governance
New Biochemical Discovery Holds Promise for Aging and Age-Related Diseases
1 min
New Biochemical Discovery Holds Promise for Aging and Age-Related Diseases
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
1 hour
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
2 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
4 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
6 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
8 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app