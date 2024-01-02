‘Mini-Versailles’ of Kent: Historic Oxon Hoath Mansion Up for Sale

Imprinted on the lush landscapes of Sevenoaks, Kent, stands a majestic 28-bedroom mansion, known as the ‘mini-Versailles’. After gracing the region with its regal presence for centuries, the mansion, officially named Oxon Hoath, is now on the market for just under £8 million.

A Slice of History

This Grade II listed Georgian mansion isn’t just a property; it’s a slice of history nestled within 74 acres of what was once a royal deer park. Its architectural design is a beautiful marriage of French Chateau aesthetics and a rich heritage tracing back to the 14th century. For the past 24 years, Oxon Hoath has served as an exclusive venue for retreats, conferences, and events, adding a modern touch to its long legacy.

The Luxurious Interiors

Stepping inside the mansion, one is instantly transported to a world of luxury. The library, a gem among the many splendid rooms, is adorned with a bay window and fitted bookshelves in a Jacobean style, all centered around an ornate carved stone fireplace. The drawing room is another marvel, boasting a late 18th-century fireplace with a pink marble surround, featuring motifs of Marie Antoinette’s rustic shepherd style.

The Exquisite Exteriors

The lavishness of Oxon Hoath extends to its exteriors as well. The property is complemented by formal landscaped gardens, terraces, and a Georgian Walled Garden that has been organically cultivated. The mansion’s charm is further amplified by the 16th-century Dower House, which is part of the estate and offers additional living space, including five bedrooms, bathrooms, reception rooms, and an indoor swimming pool, as well as three staff apartments.

Today, Oxon Hoath stands as an embodiment of architectural splendour and historical richness, awaiting its next steward who will not only become a homeowner but also a keeper of its centuries-old legacy.