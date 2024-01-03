en English
Education

Millwood Primary Special School Set for Expansion: A Boon for Special Needs Education

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Millwood Primary Special School Set for Expansion: A Boon for Special Needs Education

In a significant move, Millwood Primary Special School in Radcliffe, a beacon of specialized education for pupils with complex medical needs, has received approval for an extension project. This expansion will pave the way for the school to accommodate 70 more students, a crucial aspect of Bury Council’s strategy to augment local provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Embracing More Students

The approved extension includes the construction of seven new classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, and play areas. Additionally, the plan includes 19 more car parking spaces to cater to the increased staff and student population. The school, primarily serving children aged two to 11 suffering from severe learning difficulties, autism, challenging behavior, epilepsy, communication difficulties, and sensory impairments, aims to increase its total capacity to 240 pupils after the extension.

Boosting Staff Strength

With this expansion, staff numbers are set to rise by 35, bringing the total to 158. This will ensure that the school maintains its high standard of personalized attention and care for each student. The school, which opened its doors in 2012, is made up of a central hub, three teaching wings, and a hydrotherapy pool. It has been recognized for its excellence in special education with an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted and accolades like the Leading Parent Partnership and the gold award from UNICEF for its commitment to protecting children’s rights.

Unwavering Support and Approval

The planning committee offered its full support to the application, underscoring the school’s quality and its considerate approach to planning. This approach ensures minimal disruption to neighbors during the construction phase, highlighting the institution’s commitment to maintaining harmony with the local community while expanding its capacity to serve an increased number of students with special needs.

Education United Kingdom
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

