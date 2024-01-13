en English
International Relations

Migrants Cross English Channel for First Time in 2024, Marking Longest Gap in Over Five Years

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
In an unprecedented event, migrants have crossed the English Channel into the United Kingdom for the first time in 2024, ending a 27-day pause. This marks the longest gap in such crossings in over five years, the last recorded instance being on December 16, 2023. Intriguingly, this year saw zero crossings during Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or Boxing Day, a phenomenon unseen in the past half-decade.

A Glimpse of the Arrival

On the shores of Dover, Kent, a group believed to be migrants was observed disembarking from a Border Force vessel. This marked an end to the longest hiatus in small boat arrivals in recent times. The year 2023 registered a total of 29,437 crossings, reflecting a significant 36% decrease from the record 45,774 crossings in 2022. Despite the drop, these statistics still represent the second highest annual total since record-keeping commenced in 2018.

Unpacking the Decline

Home Secretary James Cleverly has attributed the decline in crossings to a series of strategic initiatives rather than mere weather conditions. The key measures include international cooperation, disruption of the supply chain for engines and boats, and aggressive targeting of the finances of people smugglers. Noteworthy here is the UK government’s agreement with France that involves a £480 million investment to bolster border control. In addition, a rapid return agreement with Albania has also been mentioned as a contributing factor to fewer crossings.

A Temporary Anomaly?

Contrary to the government’s stance, the Immigration Services Union has opined that the drop might merely be a temporary anomaly, predicting an increase in the number of crossings in the future. While Home Secretary Cleverly has acknowledged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s goal to ‘stop the boats’ by year-end, Downing Street has remained silent on this deadline. As the year unfolds, whether this hiatus in crossings is a turning point or a brief respite remains to be seen.

International Relations United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

