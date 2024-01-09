Midlothian Residents Fear Living on Unfinished Building Site as Stewart Milne Group Collapses

Residents of a Midlothian housing estate in Scotland find themselves in a state of distress as the construction firm tasked with developing their homes, Stewart Milne Group, has fallen into administration. This unfortunate turn of events has raised concerns among homeowners about the future of their estate, with fears of potentially living on an unfinished building site.

Unsettling Times for Residents

Retired couple, Keith and Elizabeth Hamilton, who relocated to their new home in Shawfair, Danderhall in March 2022, are among the residents expressing their anxiety about their surroundings. They point out the concerns over security and incomplete infrastructure, including pavements. This sentiment echoes among other residents, who also empathize with the 200 employees of Stewart Milne Group facing job losses.

Causes and Consequences of the Fall

The announcement of Stewart Milne Group’s administration follows a downturn in the UK housing market and unsuccessful attempts to sell the business. Adele MacLeod of Teneo, the appointed administrator, confirmed that the housing market’s challenges and the failure to secure viable offers led to the company’s collapse.

The founder, Stewart Milne, voiced his devastation over the situation and its impact on all stakeholders. He revealed that neither of the two bids received for the company were accepted by the bank, triggering the withdrawal of funding.