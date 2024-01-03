en English
Business

Midlands Private Equity Industry Sees Sharp Decline in Buyouts in 2023

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
Midlands Private Equity Industry Sees Sharp Decline in Buyouts in 2023

The Midlands private equity industry, a critical component of the region’s economic engine, witnessed a substantial contraction in buyout activity in 2023. A report by the Centre for Management Buyout Research (CMBOR) at Nottingham University Business School, supported by Equistone Partners Europe, highlighted only 28 buyouts worth a total of 1.2 billion, a stark decline from the 5.9 billion in 2022 and 6.1 billion in 2021.

Industry-Wide Slowdown

This pattern of reduced activity isn’t confined to the Midlands. It mirrors a broader trend across the United Kingdom and Europe, underlining a period of caution and reflection in the private equity sector. The first half of 2023 was particularly sluggish, registering only 0.1 billion in transactions. However, the landscape improved marginally in the second half with 1.1 billion recorded in deals.

Sectorial Dynamics

Traditional sectors such as Business Services and Industrials demonstrated resilience amid the downturn, maintaining relative stability. Meanwhile, the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) and Healthcare sectors, which thrived during the pandemic, experienced a significant contraction in valuations and volumes.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the unexpected extent of the decline in buyouts, Will Copeland of Equistone noted the emergence of ‘green shoots’ of recovery towards the latter part of the year. Equistone itself had a record year for exits in 2023, marked by notable divestments. The firm anticipates an uptick in new investments in the first half of 2024.

The slowdown in private equity and debt investment over the last 12-18 months could potentially be a precursor to a resurgence in investment and exit activity. Corporate Finance advisors in the Midlands report a healthy pipeline of mandates, suggesting the possibility of valuations resetting from their post-COVID peak.

In a separate but related development, Civitas Resources Inc. announced the acquisition of specific oil and gas assets in the Midland basin in Texas from Vencer Energy LLC. The deal involves issuing over 7 million shares of common stock and a cash payment of $1 billion, with a deferred cash payment of $550 million due in 2025.

Business United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

