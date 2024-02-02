Middlesex Cricket Launches ACE Academy to Boost African Caribbean Talent

An exciting new chapter in the evolution of British cricket begins as Middlesex Cricket launches an ACE (African Caribbean Engagement) Academy at its Indoor Cricket School in Finchley, London. The ACE Academy, a brainchild of Ebony Rainford-Brent introduced in 2020, was created to address the significant decline in black British professional and recreational cricketers.

Middlesex Joins the ACE Initiative

Middlesex's ACE Academy is the second of its kind in London, joining a growing network of similar programs already established in Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, and Nottingham. The initiative serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating a pathway for talented cricketers of African and/or Caribbean descent.

A Platform for Potential

The academy offers a robust platform for potential, providing dedicated training and increased coach interaction. The training programs aim to help these players harness their skills, reach their full potential, and break down barriers that might hinder them from pursuing careers in cricket.

Open Evening for Prospective Players

An open evening, scheduled for Tuesday, 20th February, is set to welcome prospective players. This event will not only introduce the newcomers to the academy but also allow them to interact with established coaches and players.

Middlesex Cricket officials, including ACE Development Officer Garfield Struthers and Participation Director Kari Carswell, have voiced their excitement and pride in the partnership with ACE. They believe this initiative is a significant step towards providing equal opportunities for young cricketers in Middlesex, regardless of their background.