Middlesbrough Builder Jailed for £10,000 Overcharge on Substandard Work

Alexander Brewis, a 42-year-old tradesman operating under Storm Roofing and Property Maintenance, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for defrauding a vulnerable elderly customer. The incident, which took place in Middlesbrough between 2019 and 2020, involved Brewis overcharging £10,000 for bathroom renovations deemed to be of poor quality by trading standards officers. Brewis admitted to two counts of fraud at Teesside Crown Court.

Exploitation of Trust

The case unfolded when Brewis was initially hired to clear the customer's guttering, a task that quickly escalated into a full bathroom renovation project. Despite the substantial £13,800 charged, the work was either left incomplete or executed to a subpar standard. This not only compromised the safety of the property but also exploited the trust of a vulnerable individual. Middlesbrough Council's trading standards team valued the work done at merely £3,250, highlighting the gross overcharge.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Upon investigation by Middlesbrough Council's trading standards officers, Brewis was brought before Teesside Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to his fraudulent actions. The court's decision to sentence Brewis to prison underscores the legal system's intolerance for those who prey on vulnerable individuals. Judith Hedgley, Middlesbrough Council's head of public protection, emphasized the devastating impact such crimes can have on both the victims and their properties.

Community Reaction and Protections

The sentencing of Brewis has sparked discussions within the community regarding the protection of vulnerable consumers from unscrupulous traders. Cleveland Police have taken this opportunity to encourage other victims of similar crimes to come forward, highlighting the importance of community vigilance and the available support for those affected. The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for due diligence when engaging contractors and the critical role of trading standards officers in safeguarding consumer rights.

This incident not only sheds light on the predatory practices faced by vulnerable individuals but also reinforces the broader implications of such fraud on community trust and consumer safety. As Middlesbrough moves forward, the actions taken against Brewis may well serve as a deterrent to would-be fraudsters, while reminding consumers of the importance of vigilance and due diligence in their interactions with tradespeople.