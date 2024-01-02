Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Discloses Total Voting Rights

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc, a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund, has revealed its total voting rights, aligning with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. As of the end of the previous year, December 31, 2023, the company declared the issuance of 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, each valued at 5 pence.

Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

From the total issued shares, 11,447,798 Ordinary shares reside in the Treasury, thus stripped of their voting rights. Consequently, the total number of shares carrying voting rights hovers at 54,933,316. The shareholding structure holds paramount importance as it is the determinant factor in the calculation of whether shareholders need to notify their interest, or any variation thereof, in the company, under the guidelines established by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Investment Strategy of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is known for its strategic investments on a global scale. The fund primarily invests in high-quality stocks, deemed to possess robust financial resources for growth. The fund diversifies its investment across a range of 40 to 140 holdings, thereby ensuring a balanced portfolio.

Contact Information for Further Inquiries

For any queries or additional information, shareholders and other interested parties may reach out to Juniper Partners Limited, the company’s secretary, at the given contact number. This move underlines the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and fostering open communication with its stakeholders.