Business

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Discloses Total Voting Rights

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Discloses Total Voting Rights

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc, a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund, has revealed its total voting rights, aligning with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. As of the end of the previous year, December 31, 2023, the company declared the issuance of 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, each valued at 5 pence.

Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

From the total issued shares, 11,447,798 Ordinary shares reside in the Treasury, thus stripped of their voting rights. Consequently, the total number of shares carrying voting rights hovers at 54,933,316. The shareholding structure holds paramount importance as it is the determinant factor in the calculation of whether shareholders need to notify their interest, or any variation thereof, in the company, under the guidelines established by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Investment Strategy of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is known for its strategic investments on a global scale. The fund primarily invests in high-quality stocks, deemed to possess robust financial resources for growth. The fund diversifies its investment across a range of 40 to 140 holdings, thereby ensuring a balanced portfolio.

Contact Information for Further Inquiries

For any queries or additional information, shareholders and other interested parties may reach out to Juniper Partners Limited, the company’s secretary, at the given contact number. This move underlines the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and fostering open communication with its stakeholders.

Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

