Microsoft’s Brad Smith Changes Tune, Praises CMA’s Scrutiny in Activision Blizzard Deal

Microsoft President Brad Smith has revised his critical stance towards the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) handling of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Initially, Smith was vocal in his disappointment with the CMA’s decision to block the deal, voicing concerns over the UK’s standing as a technology hub compared to the European Union. In a recent twist, Smith has expressed appreciation for the CMA’s rigorous fairness and toughness.

Regulatory Scrutiny Leads to Deal Restructuring

Smith, in an interview with BBC’s Radio 4 Today program, conceded that the CMA’s scrutiny led Microsoft to restructure the transaction. This restructuring saw Microsoft relinquishing its cloud gaming rights in the UK and other markets. He admitted that while he still maintains some of his initial concerns, he could have articulated them differently.

A Landmark Acquisition

The CMA’s stringent review process enabled Microsoft to finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October of the previous year. The deal, which stands as the most substantial in the gaming industry and indeed for Microsoft, resulted in the tech giant gaining control of significant gaming franchises. These franchises include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, and mobile gaming company King, known for Candy Crush.

Microsoft’s Changing Perception of CMA

Smith’s recent comments mark a significant shift from his initial critical stance. His new tone acknowledges the CMA’s role in shaping fair competition and reflects a more nuanced understanding of the regulatory landscape. It demonstrates that even tech giants like Microsoft need to navigate regulatory scrutiny constructively, acknowledging their role in fostering a balanced and competitive marketplace.