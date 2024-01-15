Microsaic Systems PLC Secures GBP 2.1 Million for Asset Acquisition and Growth Funding

Microsaic Systems PLC, a Surrey-based pioneer in the development of real-time mass spectrometers, has successfully amassed a fund of GBP 2.1 million through the placement of 169 million fresh stocks at 1.25 pence each. This fund-raising initiative primarily aims to cover the expenses associated with the acquisition of Modern Water assets from DeepVerge PLC and Innovenn PLC. This acquisition, that was announced just last Friday, has a maximum consideration of GBP 100,000.

Advertisment

Capital for Resumption and Integration of Operations

Apart from the acquisition-related expenses, the raised capital will also facilitate the resumption and integration of operations. It will also provide general working capital and further growth funding for Microsaic post-acquisition. This move is seen as a strategic step towards firming up Microsaic's financial foundation and ensuring its continued growth in the sector.

Microsaic's Growth Plans and Gratitude

Advertisment

Bob Moore, the Acting Executive Chair of Microsaic, expressed his gratitude to both existing shareholders and new investors for their support in the company's refinancing and growth plans. Moore stated that the acquired assets align well with Microsaic's business model, further consolidating the company's market position. He also confirmed the company's intention to retain its AIM listing, underscoring the company's commitment to its investors and stakeholders.

Future Prospects

Microsaic plans to recommence the production of Microtox bioreagents for water testing, a move that is expected to contribute to positive cash flows in the future. Moore also highlighted that Microsaic has significantly reduced its cost base and will be operating more efficiently post-acquisition. However, currently, the trading of Microsaic shares is suspended.