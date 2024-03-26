Microplastics Unearthed in Centuries-Old Archaeological Sites, Challenging Preservation Assumptions

In a groundbreaking discovery, a team from the University of York has unearthed microplastics in historic soil samples, some dating back as far as the first or second century CE. These tiny plastic fragments were found buried over seven meters deep, challenging previous assumptions about the pristine nature of archaeological sites.

The research, published recently, analyzed both contemporary and archived soil samples, uncovering a total of 16 different types of microplastic polymers. This widespread presence of plastic contamination raises concerns about the preservation of historical artefacts and their potential impact on future archaeological investigations.

The findings highlight the pervasiveness of plastic pollution, reaching even into the seemingly untouched layers of the past. This new reality may force archaeologists to re-evaluate their methods for preserving and analysing ancient remains.

Unprecedented Discovery

The study, carried out by the universities of York and Hull, and supported by the educational charity York Archaeology, unearthed a surprising variety of microplastic types in soils that were millennia old. Among the 16 polymers found were those used in everyday items like packaging, bottles, and clothing, indicating the long-standing and widespread impact of human activity on the environment.

Implications for Archaeological Preservation

The presence of microplastics in archaeological sites raises significant concerns about the preservation of historical artefacts. These contaminants could change the soil chemistry, potentially leading to the accelerated decay of organic remains. The discovery forces a reevaluation of how archaeologists preserve and analyse ancient materials, suggesting that new methods may be needed to protect these invaluable insights into human history.

Rethinking Archaeological Assumptions

Professor John Schofield from the University of York's Department of Archaeology highlighted the importance of this discovery, noting that it confirms the need to rethink what were previously considered pristine archaeological deposits. The contamination of these sites with plastics, including those sampled and stored in the 1980s, compromises their evidential value and national importance. The next steps for the researchers will be to determine the extent of this contamination and its implications for the field of archaeology.

The discovery of microplastics in ancient soil samples challenges long-held assumptions about the untouched nature of archaeological sites and highlights the omnipresent nature of plastic pollution. As archaeologists grapple with these findings, the broader implications for our understanding of historical preservation and the pervasive impact of human activity on the environment are clear. This revelation may indeed mark a pivotal moment in the field of archaeology, prompting a reevaluation of methods and assumptions in the preservation of our collective human heritage.