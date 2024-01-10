en English
Fashion

Michelle Keegan’s Chic Coats in Netflix’s ‘Fool Me Once’ Ignite Fashion Trends

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Michelle Keegan’s Chic Coats in Netflix’s ‘Fool Me Once’ Ignite Fashion Trends

Netflix’s recent hit, ‘Fool Me Once,’ has not only kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling storyline but has also ignited new fashion trends. The chic coats worn by actress Michelle Keegan, who plays Maya Stern, have captured the attention of viewers worldwide. The show’s costume design has been lauded, with one particular outerwear piece, a Dolce & Gabbana Cappotto coat worth c2,550, standing out.

Michelle Keegan’s Impressive Wardrobe

Keegan’s character, Maya Stern, has been seen donning an extensive collection of fashionable coats. The combination of the suspenseful narrative and Keegan’s on-screen fashion has helped ‘Fool Me Once’ garner an impressive viewership of 37.1 million streams in its first week, securing a spot in the top 10 in 91 countries. The show’s popularity and the appeal of Keegan’s wardrobe underscore the impact of fashion on the success of television series.

Stylish and Affordable Alternatives

Fans of Keegan’s style and viewers enamored with Maya Stern’s wardrobe need not despair at the hefty price tag of the Dolce & Gabbana coat. A similar Black Bouclé Belted Long Coat is available at New Look for a budget-friendly price of £35. This coat, available in sizes six to 22, is described as a cosy, long-hemmed, belted, fit-and-flare design with a collared neckline, making it a flattering choice for colder months.

‘Fool Me Once’ – A Fashion Forward Thriller

Based on Harlan Coben’s novel, ‘Fool Me Once’ follows the story of Maya Stern, who experiences the murder of her husband and sister. Later, she observes her presumed-dead husband on security footage, leading to a thrilling investigation involving her niece and nephew. The show’s gripping narrative, coupled with its fashion-forward wardrobe, has made it a standout hit on Netflix. As viewers continue to tune in for the suspense and fashion, one thing is clear – Michelle Keegan’s stylish coats are here to stay.

Fashion United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

