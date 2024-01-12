Michelle Keegan Opens Up About Fame’s Impact on Her Family

Acclaimed actress Michelle Keegan, famed for her sterling performances in ‘Fool Me Once’ and ‘Coronation Street,’ has candidly shared the personal toll that celebrity status has exacted on her family, particularly her mother, Jackie Anne Thornton. The revelation came during her recent appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

The Cost of Fame

Keegan confessed that the relentless scrutiny and harsh criticism from the paparazzi and the public have deeply impacted her mother. The constant negative attention has led Jackie Anne Thornton to avoid being photographed in public with her daughter, dramatically altering their behavior. Now, her mother even refrains from exiting restaurants with her to dodge the intrusive paparazzi.

A Tribute to Her Mother

Despite the challenging circumstances, Keegan maintains a low-key approach when it comes to sharing pictures of her mother on social media. However, she made an exception on International Women’s Day, paying tribute to her mother alongside other inspirational women in her life.

Battling Labels

During her enlightening discussion, Keegan also touched upon the discomfort she experienced being labeled as the ‘sexiest female’ multiple times during her tenure on ‘Coronation Street.’ She described the tag as both frustrating and embarrassing, particularly when contrasted with the serious storylines she was concurrently involved in. In a light-hearted confession, Keegan admitted to not perceiving herself as sexy, a sentiment echoed by her close friends.

A Glimpse into Her Personal Life

Keegan, who grew up in Stockport with her parents and later worked various retail jobs before landing her breakthrough role as Tina McIntyre on ‘Coronation Street,’ has continuously excelled in her career. She has accrued numerous accolades and currently stars in the Netflix thriller series ‘Fool Me Once.’ Off the screen, Keegan is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, and the couple resides in a sprawling mansion in the countryside. She also shared some insights into their enduring relationship, highlighting the importance of being best friends.