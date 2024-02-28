Michelin-Star Chef Gareth Ward Impressed by Swansea's New Cafe, Grandad Needs His Medicine

Swansea city center has recently become home to a unique burger and sandwich cafe, Grandad Needs His Medicine, that has already caught the attention of renowned chef Gareth Ward of the two-Michelin-star Ynyshir restaurant. Following his visit on February 24, Ward shared his delightful experience on social media, praising the cafe's culinary offerings and igniting interest in this new establishment. Owner Chris Hardie, with nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, opened the doors to this venture last month, aiming to offer high-quality, locally-sourced food with a personal touch.

Unexpected Praise from a Culinary Master

Grandad Needs His Medicine's recent acknowledgment by Gareth Ward has not only flattered owner Chris Hardie but also brought a spotlight to this fledgling cafe. Ward, who visited with his partner Amelia, took to Instagram to share his admiration for the cafe's food, specifically commending the beef brisket bun and the house plant cheeseburger. This public endorsement from a chef of Ward's caliber highlights the cafe's potential and underscores the importance of quality and creativity in the culinary world.

Inspiration Behind the Name and Concept

The story behind the cafe's name, Grandad Needs His Medicine, originates from an overheard conversation in a pub, capturing Hardie's imagination and leading to the establishment's memorable moniker. Hardie's vision for the cafe was to create a space that offers traditional yet innovative food options, such as smashed burgers and breakfast sandwiches, all made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. This concept was inspired by Hardie's extensive experience in the hospitality industry and his desire to bring something new to Swansea's culinary scene.

Challenges and Future Aspirations

Despite facing delays in opening due to refurbishment challenges, Hardie's determination to bring his vision to life resulted in the successful launch of Grandad Needs His Medicine. The unexpected praise from Gareth Ward has further motivated Hardie and his team to continue pushing boundaries and creating exceptional food. As the cafe gains traction, it aims to become a staple in Swansea, offering a unique dining experience that combines quality ingredients with a touch of whimsy.

The story of Grandad Needs His Medicine serves as a testament to the power of passion, creativity, and determination in the culinary industry. With its unique name, dedication to quality, and the recent nod from a Michelin-star chef, this Swansea cafe is poised for success. As it continues to evolve and grow, it will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on both locals and food enthusiasts alike, proving that even the smallest establishments can make a significant impact.