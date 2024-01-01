en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Meteor Sighting Over the UK Sparks Excitement and Speculation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Meteor Sighting Over the UK Sparks Excitement and Speculation

Residents from various parts of the UK, including London, Birmingham, Reading, Norfolk, and Shrewsbury, witnessed a spectacular meteor streaking across the night sky in the early hours of Saturday, December 30. The celestial display, described as ‘beautiful and bright’ by witnesses, sparked excitement among stargazers and left many in awe.

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower

The meteor sighting comes in the midst of the Quadrantids meteor shower, which is ongoing with peak activity slated for January 4. Despite the widespread belief that the sighting was a meteor, some speculated that it might be a returning satellite.

(Read Also: Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan)

The Royal Observatory’s Perspective

An astronomer from the Greenwich Royal Observatory described the object as lying ‘on the boundary between a shooting star and a fireball’, adding an element of mystery to the event. The unusual brightness of the meteor, a characteristic of fireballs, was noted in more than 100 reports from across England, Scotland, Wales, and France.

(Read Also: The Ebb and Flow of Volcano Tourism in Iceland)

Social Media Reaction

The incident left residents expressing their shock and wonder on social media, reflecting on the rare spectacle.

Read More

0
Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Year in Review: 2023's Stellar Achievements in Space Exploration

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Artemis II: NASA's Pioneering Leap Beyond Low Earth Orbit

By BNN Correspondents

Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients

By BNN Correspondents

The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Trea ...
@Health · 24 mins
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Trea ...
heart comment 0
Lanxess Unveils New Resin for Selective Water Decontamination

By Wojciech Zylm

Lanxess Unveils New Resin for Selective Water Decontamination
Innovative Technique Transforms Natural Gas into Chemicals: A Leap Towards Sustainable Energy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Innovative Technique Transforms Natural Gas into Chemicals: A Leap Towards Sustainable Energy
ZwitterCo Tests Innovative Fouling-Immune Membrane for Brackish-Water Reverse Osmosis

By BNN Correspondents

ZwitterCo Tests Innovative Fouling-Immune Membrane for Brackish-Water Reverse Osmosis
ISRO’s XPoSat Launch: India’s First Scientific Satellite Takes Off

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO's XPoSat Launch: India's First Scientific Satellite Takes Off
Latest Headlines
World News
Andhra Pradesh Leaders Usher in New Year with Hopes for Prosperity
1 min
Andhra Pradesh Leaders Usher in New Year with Hopes for Prosperity
Triumphant Return: Tolu Smith III Bolsters Mississippi State in Clash Against Bethune-Cookman
2 mins
Triumphant Return: Tolu Smith III Bolsters Mississippi State in Clash Against Bethune-Cookman
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety
4 mins
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety
Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum
4 mins
Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum
Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown
4 mins
Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown
Argentine President's On-Stage Kiss Sparks Debate
4 mins
Argentine President's On-Stage Kiss Sparks Debate
Petra Kvitova Announces Pregnancy, Pauses Tennis Career
5 mins
Petra Kvitova Announces Pregnancy, Pauses Tennis Career
CNN: A Network of Comprehensive Coverage and Diverse Programming
5 mins
CNN: A Network of Comprehensive Coverage and Diverse Programming
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
6 mins
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
6 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
9 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
31 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
52 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app