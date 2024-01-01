Meteor Sighting Over the UK Sparks Excitement and Speculation

Residents from various parts of the UK, including London, Birmingham, Reading, Norfolk, and Shrewsbury, witnessed a spectacular meteor streaking across the night sky in the early hours of Saturday, December 30. The celestial display, described as ‘beautiful and bright’ by witnesses, sparked excitement among stargazers and left many in awe.

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower

The meteor sighting comes in the midst of the Quadrantids meteor shower, which is ongoing with peak activity slated for January 4. Despite the widespread belief that the sighting was a meteor, some speculated that it might be a returning satellite.

The Royal Observatory’s Perspective

An astronomer from the Greenwich Royal Observatory described the object as lying ‘on the boundary between a shooting star and a fireball’, adding an element of mystery to the event. The unusual brightness of the meteor, a characteristic of fireballs, was noted in more than 100 reports from across England, Scotland, Wales, and France.

Social Media Reaction

The incident left residents expressing their shock and wonder on social media, reflecting on the rare spectacle.

