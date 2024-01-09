en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Met Office Advisory: Persisting Cold Conditions and Rising Wintry Hazards

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Met Office Advisory: Persisting Cold Conditions and Rising Wintry Hazards

In a recent advisory, the Met Office has alerted the public about persistent cold conditions expected to span across the current week. The forecast also hints at a rising probability of wintry hazards as the week advances, escalating particularly as we approach the subsequent week. The advisory underscores the importance of awareness and readiness to manage the anticipated cold weather and associated risks. Individuals who have subscribed to the Met Office’s news releases have been notified to stay abreast of the changing weather patterns. The Met Office offers this service free of charge to its subscribers.

Unsettling Weather and Its Implications

The content provides a detailed account of the persisting cold weather, increasing wintry hazards, the risk of snow showers, and low temperatures. It also delves into the potential impact of frontal systems ushering in milder yet unsettled weather, carrying with it a risk of snow and ice. The advisory also touches upon the role of high pressure in influencing the weather and the likelihood of cold conditions along with the associated repercussions from low temperatures.

Health Alerts Amidst the Cold Snap

Amidst the blanketing snow and plummeting temperatures, the Met Office has issued cold weather warnings across parts of the UK. Forecasts indicate significant wind chill and more cold conditions over the weekend. With the heightened risk of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, particularly amongst the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, health alerts have been issued. An amber ‘cold health alert’ has been activated by the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency for the south-west England region.

Ensuring the Wellbeing of the Vulnerable

This alert signifies the potential impact of cold weather on the entire health service over an extended period, advising vulnerable individuals to take measures to stay warm. This warning, which will remain effective until midday on Friday, encompasses Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Wiltshire, Dorset, and Gloucestershire. The health service has offered advice on staying warm during this cold snap, which is anticipated to add more pressure on individuals grappling with the cost-of-living crisis. The Met Office has also extended an amber cold health alert to Greater Manchester and the North West, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 2C and feel much colder. Snow flurries are anticipated, and temperatures could plummet to as low as -9C in rural Scotland and -6C in rural Wales.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
1 min ago
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
West of England’s current Metro Mayor, Dan Norris, has declared his candidacy as Labour’s parliamentary representative for the newly formed North East Somerset & Hanham constituency. A seasoned political figure, Norris held the MP position for the former Wansdyke constituency in Somerset and served as a government minister during his Parliamentary tenure. After a hiatus,
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
7 mins ago
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Audible's Star-Studded '1984' Audio Drama Set for April Release
10 mins ago
Audible's Star-Studded '1984' Audio Drama Set for April Release
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
3 mins ago
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault
5 mins ago
Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault
Scotland's Retail Sector Grapples with Decreased Festive Spending Amid Economic Concerns
5 mins ago
Scotland's Retail Sector Grapples with Decreased Festive Spending Amid Economic Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
16 seconds
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
25 seconds
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
33 seconds
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
1 min
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
1 min
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
2 mins
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
3 mins
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
3 mins
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
4 mins
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
54 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app