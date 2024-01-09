Met Office Advisory: Persisting Cold Conditions and Rising Wintry Hazards

In a recent advisory, the Met Office has alerted the public about persistent cold conditions expected to span across the current week. The forecast also hints at a rising probability of wintry hazards as the week advances, escalating particularly as we approach the subsequent week. The advisory underscores the importance of awareness and readiness to manage the anticipated cold weather and associated risks. Individuals who have subscribed to the Met Office’s news releases have been notified to stay abreast of the changing weather patterns. The Met Office offers this service free of charge to its subscribers.

Unsettling Weather and Its Implications

The content provides a detailed account of the persisting cold weather, increasing wintry hazards, the risk of snow showers, and low temperatures. It also delves into the potential impact of frontal systems ushering in milder yet unsettled weather, carrying with it a risk of snow and ice. The advisory also touches upon the role of high pressure in influencing the weather and the likelihood of cold conditions along with the associated repercussions from low temperatures.

Health Alerts Amidst the Cold Snap

Amidst the blanketing snow and plummeting temperatures, the Met Office has issued cold weather warnings across parts of the UK. Forecasts indicate significant wind chill and more cold conditions over the weekend. With the heightened risk of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, particularly amongst the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, health alerts have been issued. An amber ‘cold health alert’ has been activated by the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency for the south-west England region.

Ensuring the Wellbeing of the Vulnerable

This alert signifies the potential impact of cold weather on the entire health service over an extended period, advising vulnerable individuals to take measures to stay warm. This warning, which will remain effective until midday on Friday, encompasses Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Wiltshire, Dorset, and Gloucestershire. The health service has offered advice on staying warm during this cold snap, which is anticipated to add more pressure on individuals grappling with the cost-of-living crisis. The Met Office has also extended an amber cold health alert to Greater Manchester and the North West, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 2C and feel much colder. Snow flurries are anticipated, and temperatures could plummet to as low as -9C in rural Scotland and -6C in rural Wales.