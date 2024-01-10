Met Office Advises UK Homeowners on Preventing Frozen Pipes Amidst Cold Snap

As the United Kingdom braces for sub-zero temperatures, the risk of frozen pipes in homes has soared. The Met Office is advising homeowners on actionable steps to prevent water pipes from freezing, and what to do in case it happens. The implications are more than just immediate discomfort; frozen pipes can lead to significant property damage and costly repairs.

Preventing Frozen Pipes: Expert Advice

The Met Office has provided a comprehensive guide for homeowners during these frigid times. For homes with pipes that are susceptible to freezing, precautionary steps include the use of self-regulating heating plug-in kits, inspecting pipes for cracks, maintaining a consistent indoor temperature, and insulating vulnerable pipes. Other practical advice includes keeping interior doors open to facilitate heat circulation during cold snaps and allowing faucets to drip slightly in extreme cases.

Acting Swiftly in the Face of Frozen Pipes

In the unfortunate event of frozen pipes, homeowners are urged to act promptly. The first step is to turn off the inside stop tap, typically located under the kitchen sink. Next, residents should drain the system by turning on all taps, and conserve some water for essential use. The process of thawing the pipes should be gradual, using hot water bottles or towels drenched in hot water. The use of direct heat sources like naked flames or blowtorches is strongly discouraged due to the risk of damaging the pipes or causing a fire.

Optimal Home Heating and Insulation Practices

In addition to these measures, the Met Office, in line with guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Energy Saving Trust, recommends maintaining home temperatures between 18C to 21C. To retain heat, homeowners could open windows briefly to prevent mold buildup, use curtains for insulation, set the temperature to at least 7C when away, and use rugs, tin foil behind radiators, or draft excluders to improve insulation. A simple trick like leaving the oven door open after use can allow residual heat to escape and warm up the kitchen.